Your Weeknight Doesn't Get Easier Than These Tuna Skewers & A Noodle Salad

The key with fresh tuna is to sear the outside for just 20 to 30 seconds

By Angela Casley
Thursday Sept. 29, 2022

Dress the salad 15 minutes ahead of time to allow the flavours to develop.

TUNA SKEWERS AND NOODLE SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4

300g fresh tuna fillet, cut into 1.5cm cubes
1 tsp Chinese five spice
1 spring onion, cut into 3cm lengths
1 carrot, thinly sliced
100g rice noodles, cooked
½ each red and yellow pepper, thinly sliced
1 Lebanese cucumber, thinly sliced
1 Tbsp toasted black or white sesame seeds

Dressing
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp sesame oil
1 Tbsp lemon juice or vinegar
1 Tbsp sweet chilli sauce
2 tsp fish sauce

1. Thread small skewers with three pieces of tuna each. Sprinkle over the five spice and set aside ready to cook.

2. Cut the spring onion into thin strips. Place, along with the carrot, into a large bowl of icy water for at least 30 minutes until they start to curl.

3. Combine the noodles, peppers, cucumber and half the sesame seeds in a large bowl. Drain the carrot and spring onion and add.

4. In a small bowl make the dressing by combining the olive oil, sesame oil, lemon juice or vinegar, sweet chilli sauce and fish sauce. Pour over the noodle mixture and combine.

5. Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Sear the tuna skewers on two sides for 20 seconds each.

6. Serve the salad in bowls and top with a couple of skewers. Sprinkle with the remaining sesame seeds.

