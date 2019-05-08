Turmeric, honey & ginger tarts with buckwheat crust. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Turmeric, Honey & Ginger Tarts With Buckwheat Crust

The turmeric, honey and ginger filling in these golden tarts create a gently spiced dessert

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday May 9, 2019

The filling in these golden tarts is lusciously silky, and combines turmeric, honey and ginger to create a gently spiced dessert. The tart crust is a throw-together affair, with contrasting textures of soft, fudgy dates and crunchy buckwheat groats. This recipe can also be made as one large tart, if your prefer.

TURMERIC, HONEY & GINGER TARTS WITH BUCKWHEAT CRUST
Makes 3 medium sized tarts, or one large

For the crust
¾ cup shredded coconut
¾ buckwheat groats
¾ cup medjool dates, pitted
2 Tbsp coconut oil, melted
A pinch of sea salt

Golden filling:
½ cup coconut cream
3 Tbsp cashew or almond butter Zest and juice of 1 lemon
1/3 cup coconut oil, melted
½ tsp ground ginger
1 tsp ground turmeric 1 tsp vanilla extract 3 tbsp honey

To decorate
½ cup frozen raspberries

1. Grease 3 medium sized, or one large tart tin with coconut oil. I find silicon tins, or ones with a removable bottom are easiest.

2. To prepare the crust, combine all ingredients except for the coconut oil in a food processor, and pulse until the mixture resembles dense crumbs. Add the coconut oil, and pulse until it starts to come together.

3. Divide the mixture between the tart tins, and press in evenly to create a tart crust. Pop in the fridge while you prepare the filling.

4. Combine the filling ingredients in a high powered blender or food processor, and blend until smooth and creamy.

7. Pour the filling into each tart case, top with raspberries, and place in the freezer until set, about 1-2 hours.

8. Thaw for 5 minutes or so before serving. Store in the freezer.

