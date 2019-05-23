The stronger the cheese, the more intense the flavour with this recipe. Enjoy these souffles straight from the oven when they’re puffed and golden. If you’re having guests over, these can be made ahead of time and twice cooked, ensuring they’re perfect when serving and saving a lot of last-minute fluffing around in the kitchen.

TWICE-BAKED PUMPKIN & BLUE CHEESE SOUFFLES RECIPE

Makes 6

Ingredients

50g butter

½ onion, chopped finely

2 tsp chopped thyme

30g flour

1 cup milk

1 tsp lemon zest

150g blue cheese

1 cup grated tasty cheese

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 cup roughly mashed cooked pumpkin

3 egg yolks

4 egg whites

½ cup cream

½ cup grated parmesan

1. Preheat oven to 200C. Grease and dust with flour 6 x 100ml ramekins then place on a baking tray.

2. In a medium-sized pot melt the butter. Add the onion and thyme, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes to soften. Stir through the flour for 2 minutes to cook. Add the milk and zest continuing to stir until the sauce is thickened. Remove from the heat. Stir through 75g of the blue cheese and all the tasty cheese, plus the pumpkin. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Whisk the egg yolks into your sauce.

4. Beat the egg whites until stiff. Gently fold the two mixtures together. Spoon into your ramekins until 1cm below the rim. Place into the oven for 20 minutes until puffy and golden. Remove and cool completely.

5. Using a knife, gently remove the souffles from the ramekins and place into an ovenproof dish. Pour over the cream and sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Just before serving, place back into the hot oven for 10 minutes until puffed.

6. Serve immediately.

