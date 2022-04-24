Enjoy this cake with icecream or cream. Photo / Babiche Martens

Celebrate Feijoa Season With This Moreish Upside-Down Tart

Vanilla, lemon and ginger meet feijoas in this syrupy upside-down dessert

By Angela Casley
Monday April 25, 2022

If you don’t have a heavy-based frying pan that can go in the oven, pour the butter and sugar mixture into the base of a cake tin. This pastry is a quick home-made number that will settle nicely on to other fruits as they come into season. Try guavas while they are here.

UPSIDE-DOWN FEIJOA TART RECIPE
Serves 8

25g butter
80g brown sugar
1 tsp vanilla
1 Tbsp lemon zest
8 feijoas, peeled, halved lengthways
1 Tbsp lemon juice

Pastry
150g flour
2 tsp baking powder
100g caster sugar
80g butter
1 tsp ground ginger
½ cup yoghurt
Icecream or whipped cream, to serve

1. Preheat oven to 180C.

2. In a heavy-based frying pan 22cm in diameter, melt the butter with the brown sugar until smooth. Add the vanilla and lemon zest. Arrange the feijoas on top, cut-side down. Squeeze over the lemon juice.

3. For the pastry, place the flour, baking powder, sugar, butter and ginger in a food processor, blitzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the yoghurt, mixing to form the dough. Tip on to a bench and press with your hands into the shape of your pan. It doesn’t have to be perfect. Set the dough on top of the feijoas, tucking in the sides, and bake for 30 minutes or until golden.

4. Remove and carefully tip on to a serving plate.

5. Serve with icecream or lightly whipped cream.

