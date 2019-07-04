These rissoles are great for lunchboxes, snacks or placed in between burger buns. They’re not only very versatile, but a good way to use leftover rice or an extra half cauliflower that’s lurking in the fridge.

VEGAN BROCCOLI, CAULIFLOWER & BROWN RICE RISSOLES RECIPE

Makes 12

1 head broccoli, cooked

2 cups cauliflower, cooked

1 cup cooked brown rice

2 tsp sumac

½ cup rice flour

1 cup roughly chopped coriander

1 Tbsp lime zest

2 Tbsp lime juice

Cos leaves

Dressing

1 chilli, chopped finely

¼ cup lime juice

1 tsp tamari soy sauce

1 tsp brown sugar

1. For the rissoles, into a kitchen processor place the cooked broccoli, cauliflower, rice, sumac, flour, coriander, lime zest and juice. Blitz until it is sticking together. Remove and roll into rissoles. Place on to a plate, cover and refrigerate until ready to cook.

2. Make the dressing. In a small bowl combine the chilli, lime, fish sauce and sugar, combining well.

3. To cook the rissoles heat a little oil in a frying pan. Cook a few at a time for a few minutes, browning before turning to cook the other side.

4. Serve warm in cos lettuce leaves with a drizzle of dressing.

