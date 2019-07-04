Serve these rissoles in lettuce cups with spicy lime dipping sauce. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vegan Broccoli, Cauliflower & Brown Rice Rissoles

Make Meatless Monday the most delicious day of the week with these vege-packed rissoles

By Angela Casley
Friday July 5, 2019

These rissoles are great for lunchboxes, snacks or placed in between burger buns. They’re not only very versatile, but a good way to use leftover rice or an extra half cauliflower that’s lurking in the fridge.

VEGAN BROCCOLI, CAULIFLOWER & BROWN RICE RISSOLES RECIPE
Makes 12

1 head broccoli, cooked
2 cups cauliflower, cooked
1 cup cooked brown rice
2 tsp sumac
½ cup rice flour
1 cup roughly chopped coriander
1 Tbsp lime zest
2 Tbsp lime juice
Cos leaves

Dressing
1 chilli, chopped finely
¼ cup lime juice
1 tsp tamari soy sauce
1 tsp brown sugar

1. For the rissoles, into a kitchen processor place the cooked broccoli, cauliflower, rice, sumac, flour, coriander, lime zest and juice. Blitz until it is sticking together. Remove and roll into rissoles. Place on to a plate, cover and refrigerate until ready to cook.

2. Make the dressing. In a small bowl combine the chilli, lime, fish sauce and sugar, combining well.

3. To cook the rissoles heat a little oil in a frying pan. Cook a few at a time for a few minutes, browning before turning to cook the other side.

4. Serve warm in cos lettuce leaves with a drizzle of dressing.

