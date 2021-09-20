Vegan Tofu Creme Brulee

The best — and easiest — vegan-friendly version of your favourite custard dessert

By Angela Casley
Add your favourite berries to this rich and creamy dessert. Photo / Babiche Martens
Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021

This vegan version of a creme brulee will knock your socks off. Don’t forget to keep an eye on it while caramelising the top — there’s nothing more annoying than burning the sugar. Try putting some berries under the custard before cooking for a little extra treat.

TOFU CREME BRULEE RECIPE
Makes 4

600g silken tofu
¼ cup caster sugar
¼ tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp ginger
¼ cup soy milk
½ tsp vanilla
2 Tbsp cornflour

Topping
4 Tbsp caster sugar

1. Preheat an oven to 160C.

2. Place the silken tofu into a colander for 15 minutes and allow any excess liquid to drain away.

3. Into a blender place the tofu, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, milk, vanilla and cornflour, blitzing until completely smooth. Scrape down the sides to get every last bit.

4. Pour the smooth mixture into four ramekins. Place them into a deep ovenproof dish. Pour hot water into the dish, halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Put them into the oven for 30 minutes and bake until the middle is set. Remove and cool completely, or refrigerate overnight.

5. Just before serving, sprinkle 1 Tbsp sugar over the top of each brulee. Either place under a hot grill for 4 minutes until the sugar has caramelised or use a blow torch.

Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Three

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Jackfruit & Blueberry Cake

Apricots and peaches work equally well in this decadent dessert cake

Chocolate Marshmallow Slice

A light, fluffy treat with just the right amount of chocolatey, biscuity sweetness

Rhubarb & Raspberry Pecan Crumbles

Look no further than these delectable crumbles for a quintessential winter dessert

Frozen Berries & Croissant Pudding Recipe

Using croissant in this pudding recipe makes for a light texture and no extra buttering is needed

LOCKDOWN RECIPES

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

More Food & Drink

Jesse Mulligan On Returning To Curry, His Desert Island Dish

Get Your Gourmet: Auckland's Best Restaurant Takeaways Right Now

Vegan Tofu Creme Brulee

Three-Hour Lamb With Sundried Tomato Pesto & Candied Kumara

Fig, Radicchio & Gorgonzola Salad

Pan-Fried Potatoes, Wild Mushrooms & Kale

5 Local Food Accounts Serving Up Delicious Inspiration On Instagram
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter