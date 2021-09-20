Vegan Tofu Creme Brulee

The best — and easiest — vegan-friendly version of your favourite custard dessert

By Angela Casley

Add your favourite berries to this rich and creamy dessert. Photo / Babiche Martens

This vegan version of a creme brulee will knock your socks off. Don’t forget to keep an eye on it while caramelising the top — there’s nothing more annoying than burning the sugar. Try putting some berries under the custard before cooking for a little extra treat.

TOFU CREME BRULEE RECIPE

Makes 4

600g silken tofu

¼ cup caster sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp ginger

¼ cup soy milk

½ tsp vanilla

2 Tbsp cornflour

Topping

4 Tbsp caster sugar

1. Preheat an oven to 160C.

2. Place the silken tofu into a colander for 15 minutes and allow any excess liquid to drain away.

3. Into a blender place the tofu, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, milk, vanilla and cornflour, blitzing until completely smooth. Scrape down the sides to get every last bit.

4. Pour the smooth mixture into four ramekins. Place them into a deep ovenproof dish. Pour hot water into the dish, halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Put them into the oven for 30 minutes and bake until the middle is set. Remove and cool completely, or refrigerate overnight.

5. Just before serving, sprinkle 1 Tbsp sugar over the top of each brulee. Either place under a hot grill for 4 minutes until the sugar has caramelised or use a blow torch.

Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Three

Share this:

Print this page