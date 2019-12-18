Vegan-Friendly Strawberry & Lime Icecream Cake

It's pretty much obligatory to share a recipe with strawberries at this time of year, right? We've been enjoying them in many different ways, and in this recipe, I've kept the crimson-coloured fruit in pure form, combining them simply with lime, honey and coconut yoghurt to create an icecream cake that tastes just like sunshine. Slice into thick pieces and enjoy!

DAIRY-FREE STRAWBERRY & LIME ICECREAM CAKE RECIPE

Serves 8

1 cup medjool dates, pitted

1 1/2 cups Brazil nuts or almonds

3 Tbsp coconut oil, melted

Pinch of sea salt

Filling

1/2 cup cashews, soaked in water for at least 6 hours

1/3 cup honey, maple or rice malt syrup

1/4 cup lime or lemon juice

1/2 cup coconut oil

1 1/2 cups coconut yoghurt or coconut cream

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

10 strawberries, hulled

Topping

100g good quality dark chocolate

100 ml coconut cream

2 tbsp coconut oil

15 fresh strawberries, finely sliced

1. Grease a cake tin with coconut oil, or line with baking paper. I find a tin with a removable bottom, or a silicon cake mould works well.

2. Start by preparing the base. Put all ingredients in to a food processor, then process until the mixture starts to come together, about 1-2 minutes. Press the mixture evenly into the bottom of the prepared cake tin.

3. To prepare the filling, put all ingredients except for the strawberries in to a high powered blender or food processor. Process until smooth and creamy, about 1-2 minutes.

4. Pour half of the filling in to the cake tin, and smooth out evenly. Place in the freezer to set slightly, about half an hour.

5. Add the strawberries to the remaining mixture, and blend until smooth. Pour the strawberry tinted mixture on top of the white layer, and smooth out evenly.

6. Create a marble effect using a spatula, if you desire, or leave as is for clean looking layers. Place in the freezer to set while you make the chocolate topping.

7. Gently melt the chocolate in a double boiler, and then pour in the coconut cream. Whisk until smooth and glossy. Pour the chocolate topping on top the cake, and smooth out evenly. Pop the cake in the freezer, and allow to set for at least 6 hours, or overnight.

8. To serve, remove cake from the freezer, allow to thaw slightly, then carefully slide out on to a serving plate. Top with fresh strawberries if you desire. Best stored in the fridge or freezer.

