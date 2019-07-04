Vegan Open Omelettes With Cheese & Mushroom
Sick of skipping your favourite breakfast? This vegan recipe makes it easy to enjoy egg-free omelettes whenever you please
Slightly crisp around the edges but soft and pliable in the centre, these vegan omelettes are a wholesome breakfast to set you up for the day. Making one big omelette is an option here or make mini pikelet sizes to serve as a nibble.
VEGAN OPEN OMELETTES RECIPE
Makes 2
200g soft tofu
¼ cup hummus
1 garlic clove, crushed
2 Tbsp nutritional yeast
½ cup chickpea flour
¼ tsp paprika
Pinch salt
¼ cup water
Oil to cook
Topping
1 Tbsp oil
1 spring onion, sliced
200g mushrooms, sliced
½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
Handful of rocket
½ cup grated vegan cheese
Basil leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
Cashew butter to serve
1. For the omelette, in a kitchen processor place the tofu, hummus, garlic, yeast, flour, paprika, salt and water. Blend until well combined.
2. In a medium-sized frying pan heat a little oil. Add half the mixture, spreading it around. Cook for 5 minutes until set, turn the omelette and cook the other side for a couple of minutes. Place on to a serving plate. Using the remainder of the mixture make a second omelette.
3. For the topping, heat the oil. Add the spring onion and mushrooms, cooking for a few minutes until softened. Spoon over the omelettes. Add the cherry tomatoes, rocket, cheese and basil leaves.
4. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with a dollop of cashew butter.