Vegan Open Omelettes With Cheese & Mushroom

Slightly crisp around the edges but soft and pliable in the centre, these vegan omelettes are a wholesome breakfast to set you up for the day. Making one big omelette is an option here or make mini pikelet sizes to serve as a nibble.

VEGAN OPEN OMELETTES RECIPE

Makes 2

200g soft tofu

¼ cup hummus

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 Tbsp nutritional yeast

½ cup chickpea flour

¼ tsp paprika

Pinch salt

¼ cup water

Oil to cook

Topping

1 Tbsp oil

1 spring onion, sliced

200g mushrooms, sliced

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Handful of rocket

½ cup grated vegan cheese

Basil leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

Cashew butter to serve

1. For the omelette, in a kitchen processor place the tofu, hummus, garlic, yeast, flour, paprika, salt and water. Blend until well combined.

2. In a medium-sized frying pan heat a little oil. Add half the mixture, spreading it around. Cook for 5 minutes until set, turn the omelette and cook the other side for a couple of minutes. Place on to a serving plate. Using the remainder of the mixture make a second omelette.

3. For the topping, heat the oil. Add the spring onion and mushrooms, cooking for a few minutes until softened. Spoon over the omelettes. Add the cherry tomatoes, rocket, cheese and basil leaves.

4. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with a dollop of cashew butter.

