Enjoy this supremely comforting pie on its own or with seasonal greens. Photo / Babiche Martens

This Vegan Pie Is Everything We Love About Potato & Mushroom Dishes

We think this comforting, mushroom-loaded pie is going to be a regular on your winter meal list

By Angela Casley
Wednesday June 15, 2022

This warm and nourishing pie is the perfect comfort dish. I like to make individual pies and use a range of mushrooms — whole or sliced — to add texture and flavour.

VEGAN POTATO AND MUSHROOM PIE RECIPE
Serves 4

Mash
2 large potatoes, peeled
2 Tbsp olive oil
¼ cup soy or other milk

Base
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
500g mushrooms, half sliced
1 tsp dried oregano
½ cup vegetable stock
2 tsp miso paste
1 tin chickpeas, drained
2 cups shredded kale
1 cup chopped coriander or parsley
Pinch chilli flakes
Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup grated vegan cheese

1. Firstly, get the mash under way. Boil the potatoes in salted water until completely soft. Drain and mash with the oil and milk. Set aside.

2. For the mushroom mixture, heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking until softened. Place in the mushrooms and oregano, cooking until soft. Add the stock and miso, cooking until half the liquid has reduced. Add half the chickpeas. Mash the remaining chickpeas with a fork, then add. Stir through the kale, coriander or parsley and chilli flakes, then season.

3. Place the mixture into an oven-proof pie dish. Spread the potato over the top and sprinkle over the cheese.

4. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 180C. Bake for 30 minutes until the top is golden.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

