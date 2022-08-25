Photo / Babiche Martens

A Simple Vege & Citrus Salad With Soy Tahini Dressing

Leeks, cauliflower florets, segmented citrus — an exceptionally easy, flavourful salad

By Angela Casley
Friday Aug. 26, 2022

There is such an abundance of citrus at the moment. I was lucky enough to be given “ugly fruit”, pink grapefruit, oranges, tangerines and more, straight from the orchard. We are eating them every way imaginable. Seasonal produce — the best.

VEGE AND CITRUS SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil
1 leek, thinly sliced
2 cups cauliflower florets, blanched
2 cups citrus, segmented
1 cup Italian parsley
Salt and pepper, to taste
Pinch chilli flakes

Dressing
1 Tbsp soy sauce
1 Tbsp tahini
1 tsp runny honey
2 tsp orange or other citrus zest
¼ cup citrus juice

1. Preheat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the leek, cooking slowly until softened. Place in a large bowl. Cook the cauliflower in the same pan, until just cooked through.

2. Add the cauliflower to the leeks along with the citrus and parsley, combining well. Season with salt and pepper.

3. For the dressing, shake the soy, tahini, honey, zest and juice together in a jar. Pour half over the salad and toss well before plating. Sprinkle with chilli flakes, and serve the remaining dressing on
the side.

