You can never have too many bolognese recipes. This one uses vegetables only. Choose your favourite vegan cheese if that is your vibe. Cut the vegetables all roughly the same size so they finish cooking together. This bolognese sauce is also great with rice or topped with a fried egg.

VEGETABLE BOLOGNESE RECIPE

Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 cup grated potato

1 cup cubed pumpkin

1 carrot, chopped

2 Tbsp chopped rosemary

1 cup passata

1 cup vegetable stock

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 cup basil leaves

½ cup chopped parsley

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

400g spaghetti

½ cup parmesan (vegan or other)

1. In a large pot heat the oil. Add the onion, garlic, potato, pumpkin, carrot and rosemary, cooking for a few minutes until they start to soften. Add the passata, stock, vinegar and basil leaves. Cover and cook for 15 minutes or until the vegetables have softened. Add parsley and season with salt and pepper.

2. While the vegetables simmer, cook the pasta as per packet instructions.

3. Drain the pasta and serve the hot sauce with a topping of shaved parmesan.

