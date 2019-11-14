Vegetable Stem Stir-Fry With Walnuts & Herb Dressing

I never throw away the stems from vegetables. Not only are they packed full of flavour, but they can be put to use as the star of this dish, which includes ingredients that often end up in the bin. Herb stalks can and should be used too.

VEGETABLE STEM STIR-FRY WITH WALNUTS

Serves 4

1 broccoli stem

1 cauliflower stem

1 bunch asparagus, 4cm from base

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sesame oil

½ cup walnuts, roasted

1 cup beetroot leaves

Green from carrot tops, beetroot leaves, to garnish

Herb dressing

½ cup each basil and parsley

¼ cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp olive oil

1. Slice the stems of the broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus thinly.

2. In a large frying pan heat the oils. Add the vegetables tossing for a few minutes until just cooked through. Toss in the walnuts and beetroot leaves. Spoon on to a serving dish.

3. For the herb dressing combine the herbs, lemon juice and oil and drizzle over the vegetables. Garnish with carrot and beetroot leaves.

