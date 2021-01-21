Vegetable & Tofu Satay Salad Recipe
Drizzle the nutty, sweet-but-salty sauce over this vegan meal, or on just about anything
You can never have enough salad recipes to whip out over the warmer months. Crunchy vegetables are beautiful with a creamy satay sauce that can be made up to a week in advance, ready to drizzle on an array of dishes. Refrigerate in a jar until needed. If you don’t have maple syrup, brown sugar will work equally well.
VEGETABLE AND TOFU SATAY SALAD
Serves 4
Satay Sauce
1 Tbsp grated ginger
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 Tbsp peanut oil
½ tsp ground cumin
2 Tbsp soy sauce
¼ cup peanut butter
1 Tbsp maple syrup
¼ cup warm water
Salad
1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and halved
1 cup sliced green beans
1 bunch broccolini, ends trimmed
2 heads pak choy, halved lengthways
½ red pepper, thinly sliced
1 red grapefruit, segmented
½ cup toasted peanuts
1 cup coriander, roughly chopped
Salt and pepper
200g firm tofu, sliced into four
1. Firstly make the satay sauce. Place ginger and garlic in a small pot with the oil and slowly warm through. Add the cumin, then soy, peanut butter, maple syrup and water, stirring over a low heat until smooth. Add a little extra water if needed.
2. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the vegetables until just tender. Drain and rinse under cold water. Place into a large bowl. Add the sliced pepper, grapefruit and half the nuts. Toss through half the satay sauce and the coriander, then season with salt and pepper.
3. Heat a frying pan on high and cook the tofu for a few minutes until lightly browned.
4. Serve the salad in bowls with a piece of tofu, an extra drizzle of dressing and a sprinkle of nuts.Share this: