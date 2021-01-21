This tofu salad makes for a great vegan lunch. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vegetable & Tofu Satay Salad Recipe

Drizzle the nutty, sweet-but-salty sauce over this vegan meal, or on just about anything

By Angela Casley
Friday Jan. 22, 2021

You can never have enough salad recipes to whip out over the warmer months. Crunchy vegetables are beautiful with a creamy satay sauce that can be made up to a week in advance, ready to drizzle on an array of dishes. Refrigerate in a jar until needed. If you don’t have maple syrup, brown sugar will work equally well.

VEGETABLE AND TOFU SATAY SALAD
Serves 4

Satay Sauce
1 Tbsp grated ginger
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 Tbsp peanut oil
½ tsp ground cumin
2 Tbsp soy sauce
¼ cup peanut butter
1 Tbsp maple syrup
¼ cup warm water

Salad
1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and halved
1 cup sliced green beans
1 bunch broccolini, ends trimmed
2 heads pak choy, halved lengthways
½ red pepper, thinly sliced
1 red grapefruit, segmented
½ cup toasted peanuts
1 cup coriander, roughly chopped
Salt and pepper
200g firm tofu, sliced into four

1. Firstly make the satay sauce. Place ginger and garlic in a small pot with the oil and slowly warm through. Add the cumin, then soy, peanut butter, maple syrup and water, stirring over a low heat until smooth. Add a little extra water if needed.

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the vegetables until just tender. Drain and rinse under cold water. Place into a large bowl. Add the sliced pepper, grapefruit and half the nuts. Toss through half the satay sauce and the coriander, then season with salt and pepper.

3. Heat a frying pan on high and cook the tofu for a few minutes until lightly browned.

4. Serve the salad in bowls with a piece of tofu, an extra drizzle of dressing and a sprinkle of nuts.

