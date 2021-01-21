Vegetable & Tofu Satay Salad Recipe

You can never have enough salad recipes to whip out over the warmer months. Crunchy vegetables are beautiful with a creamy satay sauce that can be made up to a week in advance, ready to drizzle on an array of dishes. Refrigerate in a jar until needed. If you don’t have maple syrup, brown sugar will work equally well.

VEGETABLE AND TOFU SATAY SALAD

Serves 4

Satay Sauce

1 Tbsp grated ginger

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp peanut oil

½ tsp ground cumin

2 Tbsp soy sauce

¼ cup peanut butter

1 Tbsp maple syrup

¼ cup warm water

Salad

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and halved

1 cup sliced green beans

1 bunch broccolini, ends trimmed

2 heads pak choy, halved lengthways

½ red pepper, thinly sliced

1 red grapefruit, segmented

½ cup toasted peanuts

1 cup coriander, roughly chopped

Salt and pepper

200g firm tofu, sliced into four

1. Firstly make the satay sauce. Place ginger and garlic in a small pot with the oil and slowly warm through. Add the cumin, then soy, peanut butter, maple syrup and water, stirring over a low heat until smooth. Add a little extra water if needed.

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the vegetables until just tender. Drain and rinse under cold water. Place into a large bowl. Add the sliced pepper, grapefruit and half the nuts. Toss through half the satay sauce and the coriander, then season with salt and pepper.

3. Heat a frying pan on high and cook the tofu for a few minutes until lightly browned.

4. Serve the salad in bowls with a piece of tofu, an extra drizzle of dressing and a sprinkle of nuts.

