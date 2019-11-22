These vegetarian burgers are delicious and easy to whip up. Don't limit yourself to the toppings suggested here, let your imagination run wild. You can also serve the patties bunless, instead wrapping them in iceberg lettuce leaves. A final dollop of aioli never goes amiss.

VEGETARIAN CHICKPEA & PUMPKIN BURGERS RECIPE

Makes 4

300g tin chickpeas, drained

1 cup grated pumpkin

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs

½ cup chopped parsley

½ spring onion, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp salt

Oil for cooking

Buns, tomato, salad leaves, chutney or tzatziki, to serve

1. Into a food processor place the chickpeas, pumpkin, breadcrumbs, parsley, spring onion, cumin, paprika and salt blending until the mixture holds together. Shape into 4 patties. Refrigerate until ready to cook.

2. Heat a tablespoon of oil in a frying pan. Cook the patties for a few minutes each side. Spray a little extra oil if needed to coat the patties.

3. Serve with toasted buns, tomatoes, salad and chutney.

Share this:

Print this page