Get creative with fillings - a final dollop of aioli is always a good idea. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Vegetarian Chickpea & Pumpkin Burgers

Plate up these burgers next time you're serving a meat-free meal - herbivores and carnivores alike will adore the delicious flavours

By Angela Casley
Saturday Nov. 23, 2019

These vegetarian burgers are delicious and easy to whip up. Don't limit yourself to the toppings suggested here, let your imagination run wild. You can also serve the patties bunless, instead wrapping them in iceberg lettuce leaves. A final dollop of aioli never goes amiss.

VEGETARIAN CHICKPEA & PUMPKIN BURGERS RECIPE
Makes 4

300g tin chickpeas, drained
1 cup grated pumpkin
1 cup fresh breadcrumbs
½ cup chopped parsley
½ spring onion, finely chopped
1 tsp cumin
½ tsp paprika
½ tsp salt
Oil for cooking
Buns, tomato, salad leaves, chutney or tzatziki, to serve

1. Into a food processor place the chickpeas, pumpkin, breadcrumbs, parsley, spring onion, cumin, paprika and salt blending until the mixture holds together. Shape into 4 patties. Refrigerate until ready to cook.

2. Heat a tablespoon of oil in a frying pan. Cook the patties for a few minutes each side. Spray a little extra oil if needed to coat the patties.

3. Serve with toasted buns, tomatoes, salad and chutney.

