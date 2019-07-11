Vegetarian Chilli Beans With Silverbeet
This hearty chilli is just the thing to stopgap any hunger pangs
This bean mixture gets better with age, so making it a day or two in advance will only enhance the flavours. It is also perfect to spoon over a baked potato with a blob of sour cream.
VEGETARIAN CHILLI BEANS WITH SILVERBEET RECIPE
Serves 6
Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
½ celery stick, sliced thinly
1 carrot, sliced thinly
½ tsp chili
¼ tsp paprika
420g tin chopped tomatoes
2 x 390g tins mixed beans, drained
2 cups shredded silverbeet
Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Cooked brown rice, to serve
1. In a large pot warm the oil. Add the onion, garlic, celery and carrot, cooking for 5 minutes until lightly browned.
2. Add the chili and paprika, stirring through for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add the tomatoes and beans, bringing to a simmer for 10-15 minutes until slightly thickened. Add the silverbeet and cook for a further few minutes until wilted and softened.
3. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Serve hot with cooked steaming brown rice.