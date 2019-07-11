Serve this chilli with brown rice or spooned over a baked potato. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vegetarian Chilli Beans With Silverbeet

This hearty chilli is just the thing to stopgap any hunger pangs

By Angela Casley
Friday July 12, 2019

This bean mixture gets better with age, so making it a day or two in advance will only enhance the flavours. It is also perfect to spoon over a baked potato with a blob of sour cream.

VEGETARIAN CHILLI BEANS WITH SILVERBEET RECIPE
Serves 6

Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
½ celery stick, sliced thinly
1 carrot, sliced thinly
½ tsp chili
¼ tsp paprika
420g tin chopped tomatoes
2 x 390g tins mixed beans, drained
2 cups shredded silverbeet
Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Cooked brown rice, to serve

1. In a large pot warm the oil. Add the onion, garlic, celery and carrot, cooking for 5 minutes until lightly browned.

2. Add the chili and paprika, stirring through for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add the tomatoes and beans, bringing to a simmer for 10-15 minutes until slightly thickened. Add the silverbeet and cook for a further few minutes until wilted and softened.

3. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Serve hot with cooked steaming brown rice.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Mini White Bean & Roasted Tomato Tarts

Pop these tarts on platters at your next party and prepare for them to be demolished swiftly

One-Pot Butter Beans In Vegetable Herb Sauce

Simple in both ingredients and method, this dish makes the perfect rustic supper

Homemade Baked Beans Recipe with Rosti

Make your own baked beans with a side of crispy fried rosti

Butter Beans Recipe with Fennel

Try this simple butter beans recipe by Eleanor Ozich of Petite Kitchen

More Food & Drink / Recipes

One-Pot Chickpea & Pumpkin Satay

Vegetarian Chilli Beans With Silverbeet

Creamy Leek, Potato & White Bean Soup

Creamy Cannellini Beans & Kale With Thyme, Lemon & Parmesan

Easy Vegan Banana Bread

Vegan Broccoli, Cauliflower & Brown Rice Rissoles

Vegan Open Omelettes With Cheese & Mushroom

Cardamom-Infused Rice Pudding With Almond Milk

Our Favourite Fancy Mince Recipes To Try For Dinner

Slow Roast Pork Shoulder With Sticky Marmalade Glaze
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter