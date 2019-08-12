Winter Warmers: The Viva Team's Favourite Comforting Meals

Creamy Mushroom & Kale Spaghetti Carbonara

This just makes my mouth water thinking about it. It's so delicious and easy, especially when you come home from work on a wet rainy night, and within half an hour everyone can be sitting down to this warming and tasty dish. — Amanda Linnell, editor

Lamb & Feta Meatballs With Smoky Eggplant Hummus

I love meals that incorporate lots of different elements to dip into and keep the plate colourful. These lamb meatballs are so good, and as eggplants are pretty cheap right now it's a dinner that won't break the bank. With some flatbreads, salad, pickles and tabbouleh, all together they make for a pretty healthy yet satisfying dish. — Rosie Herdman, assistant fashion editor

One-Pot Chickpea & Pumpkin Satay. Photo / Babiche Martens

One-Pot Chickpea & Pumpkin Satay

I'm making a conscious effort to incorporate more plant-based dishes into my diet, and Ange's One-Pot Chickpea and Pumpkin Satay has my name all over it. I'm a total nutter for peanut butter, and this dish sees it combine with fragrant cumin, coriander and ginger for a hearty and warming dinner that's on the table in less than 30 minutes. — Ashleigh Cometti, commercial editor and beauty writer

Potato, Lime & Cherry Tomato Curry With Raita

Winter's unfriendly weather is the perfect excuse to curl up with a comforting bowl of curry. I often find myself craving this vegetarian one with potato, cherry tomatoes and lime, along with plenty of roti for dipping. — Saru Krishnasamy, digital editor

Hearty Chicken & Vegetable Soup

A bowl of classic chicken soup is always a good idea when the temperatures take a dive. I love this hearty version, in a slow-cooker, with a crusty loaf of bread and loads of butter. — Dan Ahwa, creative director

Bacon and Cheese Pasta

Restaurants seem to be re-classifying mac and cheese from the kid's menu to the main menu, so you can usually order it without receiving strange looks from the waiter. On these cold nights when I don't want to leave the house for my helping, I can make this bacon and cheese recipe, slathered in cheesy sauce and hot from the oven, this dish is quick and comforting. — Lucy Casley, designer

One-Pan Garlic Butter Beans With Sumac, Kale & Feta

I've just read an article claiming people who eat legumes regularly are the most healthy. So I'm easily sold on this creamy bowl of butter beans with an added dose of garlic to ward off winter chills. Plus some feta for extra deliciousness. — Sarah Downs, writer