Warming Side Dish Recipes To Try This Winter

Baked Leeks With Prosciutto & Ciabatta Crumble

Quit using leeks as a base to your dish and make them the hero ingredient with this recipe. Cook until soft then pair with crispy ciabatta bread, salty prosciutto and a wonderfully cheesy sauce. Serve hot, golden and bubbling.

Deluxe Potato & Kumara Gratin

This cheesy bake has it all going on. Enjoy on chilly nights for a rich, comforting dish that goes with just about everything.

Rustic Winter Bake With Kale, Broccoli & Potato

This dish is one of those last minute affairs, using leftover roasted vegetables to create a pleasing winter bake. Broccoli, potato and kale are cooked until ridiculously tender and then hidden under a blanket of luxurious béchamel.

Braised Fennel With Lemon & Garlic

This simple side dish will be welcome at any dinner table. Underrated fennel is beautiful with garlic and lemon, cooked slowly until it is caramelised. It’s the perfect accompaniment to roast pork.

Pumpkin Gratin With Feta, Parmesan & Mustard

Versatile pumpkin makes a great base for this crisp, golden gratin, with feta and parmesan creating a deliciously cheesy topping. Serve as either a stand-alone main or as a side dish for dinner.

Roast Cauliflower & Broccoli With Two Cheeses

Roasting cauliflower and broccoli is a treat, especially when topped with a delicious cheesy and nutty combination. Don’t throw away the vegetable stems, instead slice thinly and include. Enjoy this dish hot or pack it into a picnic.

Fresh Greens With Goat's Cheese & Hazelnut Crumble. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fresh Greens With Goat's Cheese & Hazelnut Crumble

Embrace the Brussels sprout renaissance with this tasty recipe, which sees them cooked until tender and just past crisp. Serve with a delicious crumb made from toasted hazelnuts and goat’s cheese.

Sardine & Potato Bake

Sardines and cheese go really well together, and when they’re baked with matchstick potatoes, garlic and parmesan they are to die for. Trust us.

Roasted Cauliflower With Golden Raisin Dressing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roasted Cauliflower With Golden Raisin Dressing

Add a subtle sweetness to roasted cauliflower with a delightful dressing mixture of golden raisins, apple and pine nuts. This dish is coincidentally gluten-free and vegan-friendly, so it's perfect for serving when guests come to dinner.

Crisp Roast Hasselback Potatoes

The best kind of potatoes are those that are crisp and golden. In this recipe, they are roasted in a mix of butter and olive oil for richness and flavour. The inclusion of sage is quite happy in the presence of the creamy fleshed potatoes.

Masala Chickpea Stuffed Baked Potatoes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Masala Chickpea Stuffed Baked Potatoes

There is nothing quite like a crispy-baked spud and this recipe is so simple to make. The lightly-spiced chickpea curry is a delicious addition, making this dish ideal for a vegetarian meal or a tasty side to an Indian-inspired dinner.

Pumpkin Brulee

A simple pumpkin custard with a sprinkling of parmesan is roasted to caramelised deliciousness in this intriguing savoury brulee. It's just perfect for cooler evenings when you're craving something comforting.

Roasted Spiced Pumpkin With Candied Carrots & Yoghurt Dressing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roasted Spiced Pumpkin With Candied Carrots & Yoghurt Dressing

This side dish is so delicious it’s worthy to graduate to main status. While the ingredient list may seem slightly long, trust us, it is so simple to create with a handful of spices and pantry staples. Be sure to enjoy with a herby yoghurt dressing.

Roasted Parsnips With Lime

Six ingredients are all you need to whip up this side dish. Parnsips are roasted with lime, cumin and brown sugar to create a delicious vegetable dish that walks the line between sweet and savoury perfectly.

Carrot & Goat's Cheese Salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Carrot & Goat's Cheese Salad

The carrot is definitely the busy cook’s best friend. This quick and simple carrot salad is a prime example. The key is to caramelise the vegetables in the pan. A high heat will extract the sugar and add an intense flavour. Goat’s cheese works best in this salad, or you could use blue cheese or milder feta.

Brussels Sprouts With Roasted Garlic & Pine Nuts

This subtle dish makes heroes out of everyday ingredients like Brussels sprouts and garlic, simply roasting them to bring out all their wonderful flavours. Pair with pine nuts and currants for a sweet kick.

Easy Carrot & Potato Rosti With Horseradish Sour Cream

In this delicious recipe, carrot comes into its own when grated and added to potato rosti. Serve these as a starter or nibble with a piece of fresh smoked fish on top or as a side vegetable alongside grilled chicken or a steak.