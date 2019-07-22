Warming Vegetarian Recipes To Try This Winter

Quick & Easy Warming Vegetable Ramen

This ramen recipe calls for chicken stock, but you can easily swap it for vegetable stock to create an irresistible vegetarian meal. Serve with a fried egg for an added protein hit and enjoy the deliciously soft golden yolk dripping all over the noodles.

Spinach & Feta Spiral

There's nothing like warm pastry and three different types of cheese to leave you feeling satisfied on a chilly day. This spinach spiral is surprisingly easy to create with a packet of filo pastry and just a few simple steps.

Potato, Lime & Cherry Tomato Curry With Raita. Photo / Babiche Martens

Potato, Lime & Cherry Tomato Curry With Raita

Vegetarians will adore this dish. Brimming with flavour and ready in a heartbeat, this curry makes a delicious weeknight meal. Serve with raita and plenty of roti to mop it all up.

Winter Bulghur Wheat Salad With Cauliflower & Goat's Feta

This easy salad is the perfect excuse to get acquainted with bulghur wheat — a Middle Eastern cracked wheat much like couscous. In this recipe, it's paired with cauliflower, lemon and feta to create a healthy, fast meal.

Creamy Mushroom & Kale Spaghetti Carbonara. Photo / Babiche Martens

Creamy Mushroom & Kale Spaghetti Carbonara

A family favourite gets a vegetarian twist with the addition of savoury mushrooms and superfood kale in this recipe. Timing is essential — dig in while hot and steaming for ultimate enjoyment. An extra helping of parmesan cheese is mandatory.

Carrot, Sweet Potato & Cashew Soup

In the colder months, there's nothing quite so comforting as soup. The recipe calls for cashews which might sound unusual, but which add a luxurious creaminess and velvety texture. This is one of those recipes that's quick to prepare, but which will bring enjoyment for days.

One-Pot Chickpea & Pumpkin Satay. Photo / Babiche Martens

One-Pot Chickpea & Pumpkin Satay

Dinner and dishes just got a whole lot easier with this one-pot satay dish. It can be made vegan-friendly if you pay extra attention to the stock you use. Serve with ancient grain sorghum or with rice and naan bread if you feel so inclined.

Miso Mushrooms With Brown Rice & Fried Eggs

Use up leftover rice in this comforting and quick-cook Japanese-inspired dish. Enjoy for brunch, lunch or a simple dinner topped with a fried egg and a sprinkle of coriander.

Vegetarian Chilli Beans With Silverbeet. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vegetarian Chilli Beans With Silverbeet

This hearty chilli is just the thing to stopgap any hunger pangs. This bean mixture gets better with age, so making it a day or two in advance will only enhance the flavours. Enjoy with wholesome brown rice, or it's also perfect to spoon over a baked potato with a blob of sour cream.

Nourishing Buckwheat Risotto

This nourishing buckwheat risotto has a lovely robust flavour, and is incredibly comforting. Despite its name, buckwheat is not a wheat, it is a type of fruit seed, making it gluten-free, nutritious and energising. Fennel lends a subtle sweet aniseed flavour, which works in perfect harmony with the white wine, lemon and Italian parsley.

Twice-Baked Pumpkin & Blue Cheese Souffles. Photo / Babiche Martens

Twice-Baked Pumpkin & Blue Cheese Souffles

These golden souffles are what cheese dreams are made of, with tasty cheese, blue cheese and parmesan for thrice the deliciousness. This recipe may sound fancy but is surprisingly easy to master.

Tofu & Pumpkin Curry

For this pumpkin and tofu curry, toss all the ingredients into a pot and leave to cook. The slow-cooked vegetables and pulses combine with creamy coconut for a gentle flavour, while the tofu becomes soft and tender. It’s perfect any day of the week, served with nutty brown rice.

Roasted Parsnip & Spinach Soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roasted Parsnip & Spinach Soup

Parsnip soup is taken to the next level with the virtuous addition of spinach, along with a topping of golden parsnip chips in place of croutons. Serve with a drizzle of olive oil and focaccia bread for dipping.

Kumara With Chickpea & Kale

It doesn't get much easier than this. This simple dish sees roast kumara filled with spinach, chickpeas and kale, then baked to perfection and served with a nutty tahini dressing. They are also delicious cold — perfect for work lunches or lazy weekends.

Creamy Cannellini Beans & Kale With Thyme, Lemon & Parmesan

These creamy and rich cannellini beans are incredibly easy to prepare and the resulting flavours are truly wonderful. The thyme gives a lovely earthy undertone, and the addition of lemon juice allows the simple flavours to shine.