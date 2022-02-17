How To Make Watermelon Iceblocks
A hot summer’s afternoon calls for a cooling treat, and these fresh fruit iceblocks are perfect
Friday Feb. 18, 2022
I have used watermelon, but try other fruits, such as pineapple, passionfruit or nectarine with a squeeze of lemon or lime.
WATERMELON ICEBLOCKS RECIPE
Makes 8
½ cup caster sugar
½ cup water
500g seedless watermelon
1. First make the sugar syrup. Into a pot place the sugar and water, bringing to a simmer for 8-10 minutes. Remove and cool completely.
2. Puree the watermelon and add half the syrup. Taste and, if you like it a little sweeter, add a bit more. Some watermelons are sweeter than others. Pour into an iceblock holder and freeze until solid.
Share this: