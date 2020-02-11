Where To Grab A Romantic Bite To Eat This Valentine's Day

From Céleste, with love

Auckland's top French neo-bistro Bar Celeste is putting out all the stops for Valentine's Day. Treat your significant other to their seafood-focused menu including a seafood platter with oysters two ways, Cloudy Bay Clams, banana prawns, langoustine, and more. The French vibes at the K Rd hotspot set the scene for romance. $80pp for three courses. Book at bonjour@barceleste.com. Seatings half hourly from 5:30pm.146 Karangahape Rd, City

Buko Valentines Dessert Degustation

Tea and treats combine at Buko pop-up chef’s William Mordido’s dessert degustation, perfect for two. Indulge over canapes, a glass of Hãhã Rosé, four dessert-courses matched with tea, and a goodie bag of treats to take home. Even sweeter, 10 per cent of the event’s profits will be donated to Women’s Refuge. $75pp. Book at Willmordido.com/buko. Miele Experience Centre, 8 College Hill, Freemans Bay

Baduzzi Valentine's Menu

This Valentine’s Day have an Italian feast at Baduzzi. The 'Love is Blind' dinner includes four courses and bubbles on arrival. For every booking, $25pp will be donated to Australian Bushfire Relief along with funds from a silent auction. $110pp. Book at Baduzzi.co.nz/reservations. 10-26 Jellicoe Street, North Wharf

Euro's famed pavlova is on the menu for Valentines Day. Photo / Supplied

Euro Valentines Day Menu

Euro is rolling out menu favourites such as burrata with eggplant caviar and pavlova for its special Valentine's Day dinner. $99 will see you away happily over three courses, with an extra $99 for a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Champagne. Shed 22, Princes Wharf

Sid at the French Café

Splurge out on dinner at Sid at the French Café, which is putting on a special menu for Valentine's Day. At $210pp for seven courses and a glass of bubbles on arrival, it's aimed to make you swoon. Book online at Sidatthefrenchcafe.co.nz

The Hunting Lodge Singles Night

If you're single and up for a mingle (ideally over wine) this event at The Hunting Lodge's picturesque winery in Waimauku is for you. $55 gets you food, activities, and a drink on arrival. Tickets at Thehuntinglodge.com. 305-307 Waikoukou Valley Rd, Waimauku

Anti-Vday gig at Freidas

Westmere local Freida Margolis is throwing an (un)happy hour on Valentine's Day for couples or singles who would rather just drink wine and listen to live music. Musician Jeremy Redmore (ex-Midnight Youth) will perform his new album The Brightest Flame — all about lost love which feels appropriate for the anti-Vday approach — with support from Rotorua-based soul/R&B singer Alayna. Did we mention the wine? 6.30-9.30pm. 440 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn

Hotel Grand Windsor's indulgent Valentines degustation. Photo / Supplied

Cooke’s Restaurant Valentine's Day Menu

Whisk your partner away to a hotel for a romantic dinner on Valentine's Day. Hotel Grand Windsor's Cooke’s Restaurant and Bar has a five-course degustation for $149pp with the option to add matched wines for $80pp. 58/60 Queen St, City

Harbour Society Valentines Menu

Impress with waterfront views up at Harbour Society, situated 15 floors above the city in the swish SO/ Auckland hotel. The restaurant has a special seven-course menu with a glass of bubbles or cocktail to seal the deal. $130pp. Book at So-auckland.com. Crn. Customs East St and Gore St, CBD

FED Valentine's Dinner

Skip the mushy couples scene and instead stay in. Meal delivery service FED has Valentine’s dinner sorted and complete with wine, delivered to your door. From $169 with wine pairing at Getfed.co.nz/Valendine. Place orders by February 10 for delivery February 13.

Eat My Lunch

Spread the love and gift a Valentine’s box from Eat My Lunch that comes with a posie of flowers, cheeses and sweet treats. Buying the sharing-style box donates four lunches to Kiwi children in need. $90 at Eatmylunch.nz