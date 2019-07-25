Where To Find: Auckland's Cosiest Winter Lunch Spots

The Midnight Baker

The abundance of monstera plants adds to the snuggly feel at this favourite plant-based cafe. A new winter menu boasts warming dishes such as mushroom and artichoke risotto, plus loaded potato waffle with radish cream, golded roasted beets and apple kraut. 218 Dominion Rd, Mount Eden

Chuffed

We love High St hidden gem Chuffed for excellent housemade crumpets, soups and toasted sandwiches — the Reuben on rye is a standout — and a super toasty courtyard. The cosy booth seating, comforting rugs and crackling fireplace will have you ordering another coffee. 43 High St, Auckland CBD

READ: New Opening: Inside The Churchill, Auckland's Highest Rooftop Bar

Caffeteria Allpress

Caffetteria Allpress on Drake St hums with freshly brewed coffee and is the ideal place for a quick, cosy lunch during work hours. The toasted sandwiches loaded with fillings are particularly good, as are the seasonal and nourishing soups. 8 Drake St, Freemans Bay

Stay cosy at Amano with daily soup specials. Photo / Supplied

Amano

It's hard to beat the comforts of soup come winter and Amano's quick lunchtime soup offerings are a winner. Pull up a high stool in the stylish dining room (if you're a little early for lunch order the bran loaf with mascarpone) and settle in for an hour of escape. If you're short on time, soups, porridge and sammies are available to take away from the cabinet and will likely result in a bonus pastry purchase. 66 - 68 Tyler St, Britomart Pl

Fort Greene

The smell of freshly baked pastries and bread is enough to keep us lingering all day in Fort Greene's ambient dining room. Nab one of the window seats with high stools, order an epic toasted sandwich on homemade sourdough and watch the world go by. 327 Karangahape Rd, Auckland Central

READ: Where To Eat & Drink Next Time You're In Sydney

Odettes Eatery

We’re partial to installing ourselves at one of the cosy booths at Odettes with its glassy facade allowing you to keep an eye on the inclement weather while remaining warm and dry inside. Order the savoury crepe with braised lamb and baba ghanoush for company. 90 Wellesley St West, Auckland Central

Nab one of the window seats at Scarecrow cafe and order the shakshuka. Photo / Supplied

Scarecrow Cafe

Perched on the top of Victoria St East, Scarecrow is lined with windows that reap sunshine throughout the day. It's a good spot if you're dining alone and they make a seriously good shakshuka to warm the cockles. 33 Victoria St E, Auckland CBD

Misters

Catering to the innercity work crowds, Misters is a warm and welcoming pitstop during lunch hour. Sit in the long dining room and await speedy service and consistently fresh, tasty food. G/12 Wyndham St, Auckland CBD

READ: Where To Find Auckland's Fanciest Porridge For The Ideal Winter Breakfast

Fed Deli

It's probably the must-order side of poutine fries that keeps us feeling extra snug at the Fed. If you don't know by now, the famous chicken salad sandwich with crunchy chicken skin, shredded iceberg lettuce and dipping gravy is the stuff of sandwich legends. Top off the good times with bottomless coffee and roll on home. 86 Federal St, Auckland CBD