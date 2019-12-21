Where To Find The Best Fish & Chips In Auckland

If you can think of a dish that sums up the quintessential New Zealand summer better than fish and chips, we won't believe you anyway because there isn't one.

Here are some of our favourite chippies to hit up when you're craving the combo, from all over town.

FishSmith

Sometimes you feel like a greasy piece of battered shark, and sometimes you feel like a boujie gurnard fish taco with slaw and sesame mayo. FishSmith is the go-to for when you feel like the latter. Ideally situated for all of Herne Bay’s beaches, FishSmith is usually always extremely busy in summer, so hot tip: it’s worth ordering ahead by phone and going to pick up when it’s ready rather than waiting with the hordes. They also offer a selection of delicious burgers and fresh salads — let’s be real though, who goes to a fish and chip shop for salad? If that’s you, I salute you. 200 Jervois Rd, Herne Bay

Newton Fish & Chippery

No lie, this place might have the best chips in Auckland. It’s not exactly in a beach-side location, but the Great North Rd spot is a near-enough drive to one, and worth visiting if you’re keen for takeaways at home and live nearby. The crumbed fish is also excellent, and always very crunchy on the outside but moist on the inside. 270 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn

Swashbucklers

Hear me out — while there are technically places that serve better food than Swashies and its deep-fried offering, the vibe can’t be beat. With a large pint in hand, the sun glinting off the water and pirate paraphernalia everywhere you turn, you too will see the beauty in a huge plate of bright yellow battered seafood medley and chips. Again, sometimes you want high-brow, and sometimes low-brow is just the ticket. 23B Westhaven Drive, Auckland CBD

Hook

This Ponsonby Rd spot used to be known as Ponsonby Fish & Chips Shop (makes sense) and after a revamp started selling delicious bread and pastries, made on-site. Don’t fret, though, they’re still serving up the deep fried goods, and are definitely worth paying a visit. Ideally situated next to Bhana Brothers, you can pick up a bouquet of flowers while you wait. Flowers and fish and chips, who wouldn’t want that?! 127 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Market Galley

The Viaduct’s Auckland Fish Market is a veritable smorgasbord of delicious food offerings, with Market Galley serving up both classic and revamped fried favourites. The grilled fish selection is particularly good, with flounder, snapper, hapuka, king salmon and yellow fin tuna on offer — served with lemon herb & garlic butter, house salad or chips, it’s a more pricey option thank your typical takeaway fare, but it’s worth it. Chow down on a couple of beer battered oysters while you wait — sometimes they do them in a brioche bun. Scrummy. 22 Jellicoe St, Auckland CBD

The Ancient Mariner

Mt Eden-dwellers needn’t not worry about lack of proximity to a beach — The Ancient Mariner on Mt Eden Road brings the ocean to the suburbs with a delicious menu of classics, including potato and kumara chips, gourmet burgers and a host of familiar sides. Everything is cooked to perfection, proving that sometimes a classic doesn’t need to be messed with. 157 Mt Eden Rd, Mt Eden