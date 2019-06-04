Where To Find The Most Glorious Gin Cocktails Around Auckland

Wet your whistle with our quick-fire round-up of the best gin cocktails around town

Deadshot's Army Navy gin cocktail. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas
Tuesday June 4, 2019

Deadshot, Ponsonby For the cleanest gin cocktails in Auckland, says bartender and bar consultant Mikey Ball.

Coco’s Cantina, K Rd The best gin and tonics, served with local tonic Quina Fina, according to Chris Reid of Reid + Reid.

Little Jimmy, Epsom Try the Dancing Sands’ Sun-Kissed Gin with bubbles and strawberries, advises Ben Bonoma. “If you haven’t mixed gin and champagne yet, you haven’t lived.”

Little Jimmy Bar & Eatery. Photo / Guy Coombes

• The Cork Gin & Whiskey, Grey Lynn Turn the corner off the busy Ponsonby Rd strip to discover this late-night purveyor of, as the name suggests, fine gin and whiskey.

Pineapple, Parnell Search for the gold pineapple on the door at this hidden gem of a cocktail bar and be rewarded with lush interiors and drinks made by skilled mixologists.

Cassia. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Cassia, central city Contemporary Indian restaurant Cassia dedicates a whole page of its drinks menu to G&Ts, celebrating gin from New Zealand and across the globe, served with Fever Tree and East Imperial tonics.

Lovebucket, K Rd When you need your gin-fix quick smart, sink into one of the dimly lit booths and neck a Gin Tang taptail with dry gin, pink grapefruit and rosemary. Lovebucket was a pioneer in gin-based "taptails", cocktails that pour straight from the tap - they take their gin seriously here.

