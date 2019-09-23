Where To Find The Most Luxurious Lobster & Crayfish Dishes Around Auckland

Lobster Roll from Fish Restaurant

A moorish lobster roll steals the show on Fish Restaurant's new seafood-heavy menu created by Chef Wallace Mua. The tasty lobster-stuffed morsel is complete with white kimchi, lemon, herbs, pancetta chips and smoked hollandaise. If crayfish is more your taste, try the crayfish tail saffron fettuccine.

Crayfish & Spanner Crab Dumplings from Ebisu

If you want the perfect mouthful of crayfish, look no further than Ebisu’s impeccable dumplings. Share a plate of four or save the lot for yourself. Enjoy with truffle oil, mascarpone, courgette dashi and shichimi pepper.

Crayfish Ravioli from SPQR

It doesn’t get much posher than a prime seat at Ponsonby’s SPQR. Settle in pavement side and order their ever-popular crayfish ravioli (with dill, crème fraiche, lemon zest and truffle salt, no less), a glass of something bubbly and let the people watching begin.

Ostro's brand new crayfish toasted sandwich. Photo / Supplied

Crayfish Toasted Sandwich from Ostro

We love a toastie, but Ostro's new crayfish toasted sandwich puts previous attempts to shame. Decadent brioche is slathered in crayfish and prawn mousse, then topped with lemon curd and basil.

Crayfish Toast from Soul Bar & Bistro

Soul Bar & Bistro crayfish toast is a show stopper — think juicy crayfish on golden, crunchy toast and coated in black garlic aioli. There's also some saffron to make you feel super fancy.

Crayfish Linguine from The Sugar Club

For a cracking crayfish linguine, look no further than Auckland’s highest dining destination. Described as an oldie but a goodie, Te Anau saffron linguine is combined with soft strips of crayfish, dashi beurre blanc sauce and delicate pine nuts. The view from 53 floors up adds to the luxe factor.

Lobster Macaroni & Cheese from Johnny Barr's

Upgrade your typical mac ‘n’ cheese with this lavish version from Johnny Barr’s. You won’t get any change from a $50 note, but that’s not surprising considering it comes with chargrilled lobster tail, chévre goat’s cheese, truffled créme fraiche, wild Atlantic salmon roe and black caviar. Swoon.



Crayfish from Cocoro

This isn’t on the menu at Cocoro — but fingers crossed they might add it with official crayfish season in October. The succulent crayfish in charred shell was devoured at the Legent launch lunch at Cocoro, a new bourbon distilled like Japnese whiskey. It was perfectly cooked — delicate, sweet and paired with a delicious creamy miso sauce. The Japanese flavours were heaven on a plate.

Crayfish Taco from Masu

Remember Masu’s crayfish lunch platter? We can only hope they bring it back this year. Until then, satisfy your cravings with their tried-and-true crayfish taco with spicy miso, which thankfully doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere.