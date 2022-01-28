White Chocolate, Ricotta & Berry Ripple Cheesecake

Carefully swirl the berry puree for a cake that looks as good as it tastes

By Angela Casley

Serve a generous slice of this cheesecake with fresh seasonal berries. Photo / Babiche Martens

For the best results, make this cheesecake the day before to leave in the fridge to set overnight — or you can make it on the day. If you don’t have a kitchen processor, place the biscuits into a bag and hit them with a rolling pin until they resemble crumbs.

WHITE CHOCOLATE, RICOTTA AND BERRY RIPPLE CHEESECAKE RECIPE

Serves 8-10

300g chocolate biscuits (I used chocolate wheatens)

120g butter, melted

200g white chocolate

½ cup caster sugar

500g cream cheese

500g ricotta

6 eggs

½ cup berry puree*

Fresh summer berries, to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 160C. Line the base of a 23cm diameter tin with baking paper.

2. Blend the chocolate biscuits in a food processor until they resemble breadcrumbs. Add the butter and blend again. Press the crumb into the base and sides of the tin. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.

3. Melt the chocolate in a bowl over simmering water. Remove and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

4. Beat the cream cheese, ricotta, and sugar until well combined. Add the chocolate and eggs, 2 at a time, beating until smooth. Pour the mixture on to the crumb base. Swirl the berry puree over the top of the mixture.

5. Place into the oven for 60 minutes until the cheesecake is just set, with a little wobble. It will harden as it cools. Remove from the oven and cool completely, then refrigerate until ready to serve.

6. Serve with fresh berries.

* For the berry puree, blend 1 cup of berries and strain through a sieve to remove the pips. No need to add sugar.

This recipe was originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Six.

