We love to have this decadent, mousse-like tart with a generous scoop of ice cream

By Angela Casley

Drizzle this tart with sweet, syrupy tamarillos. Photo / Babiche Martens

This beautiful tart combines crisp pastry with mousse-like white chocolate filling. If taking on a picnic, carry the tamarillos in a separate container. The tamarillos are also a delight on their own, served with a scoop of ice cream.

WHITE CHOCOLATE TART WITH TAMARILLOS RECIPE

Serves 6

Pastry

150g flour

¼ cup sugar

80g butter

2 egg yolks

Chocolate Mousse

150g white chocolate

200ml cream

2 tsp gelatine

2 Tbsp water

2 eggs, separated

¼ cup sugar

2 Tbsp Cointreau

Tamarillos

5 tamarillos

½ cup sugar

1. Preheat oven to 180C.

2. For the pastry, place the flour, sugar and butter into a kitchen processor, blitzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg yolks and blitz again to form the dough. On a lightly floured bench roll the pastry to fit a 23cm tart tin. Refrigerate for 20 minutes. Bake blind, lined with paper and rice, for 20 minutes, then remove the paper for a further 5 minutes to dry the base completely. Remove and cool.

3. For the mousse, place the chocolate and ¼ cup cream into a bowl over simmering water (but not touching) and stir occasionally until smooth. Remove and cool for 15 minutes.

4. Sprinkle the gelatine over the water, let it sit for 5 minutes, then heat in the microwave for 10 seconds or until dissolved and clear in colour.

5. Beat the egg yolks and sugar until light in colour. Add the Cointreau and chocolate, stirring through until smooth. Whip the remaining cream to form soft peaks. Fold in the gelatine. Beat the egg whites until just stiff, then fold through the mousse mixture. Pour into the tart tin and leave to set for a few hours or overnight.

6. For the tamarillos, place a little cross at the base of each one, then plunge into boiling water for 2 minutes. Remove and peel the skin but leave the stalks on. Place them in a pot and just cover with hot water. Add ¼ cup of the sugar, then place a piece of baking paper on the top to ensure they stay covered, bringing to a simmer for 5 minutes. Allow to cool in the liquid.

7. To finish the tart, remove the tamarillos from the liquid ahead of time. Bring half a cup of the liquid to the boil, add the remaining sugar and cook until syrupy, about 5 minutes. Cool.



8. Serve the tart topped with tamarillos and a drizzle of syrup.

Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Five

Share this:

Print this page