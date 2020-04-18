There is such a great set of flavours in this tart. Pears, blue cheese and walnuts. If you don’t have wholemeal flour (or any flour!), you could either make this as a frittata with no pastry, or use store-bought.

Plain flour is another option if that’s all you have. Feta, goat cheese or even cheddar would all be a delicious subsitute for the blue cheese.

Toasting the walnuts fresh makes all the difference when adding them to the salad that sits on top of the tart.

WHOLEMEAL PEAR, BLUE CHEESE & ROCKET TART RECIPE

Serves 6

Pastry

1 ½ cups wholemeal flour

½ tsp salt

100g butter, cubed

1 egg

2 Tbsp water

Filling

2 cups rocket

3 eggs

½ cup sour cream

100g blue cheese

1 pear, cored and sliced

Salad

2 cups rocket

1 pear, cored and sliced

½ cup toasted walnuts

50g crumbled blue cheese

Drizzle of olive oil and squeeze of lemon

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Place the flour and salt into a kitchen processor. Add the butter, blitzing until fine breadcrumbs form. Add the egg and water, blitzing to make the dough. Roll out on a lightly floured bench and press into a 23cm tin. Bake blind for 15 minutes.

3. Roughly chop the rocket and place into a bowl with the eggs, sour cream and crumbled blue cheese, combining well. Pour into the pastry case. Place the sliced pear on the top pressing in just a little. Bake for 35 minutes until just set. Remove and cool.

4. To make the salad, combine the rocket, pear, walnuts and cheese in a bowl. Drizzle with a little oil and lemon juice and serve on top of the tart.

Share this:

Print this article