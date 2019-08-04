Wholesome Homemade Snack Ideas For Fuelling Busy Days

Beautiful Bars

When you want a cafe-style treat, this oaty bar with peanut butter is perfect. It takes very little time to make and keeps well in the fridge. It’s perfect for snacks and lunches. Add a few nuts if you like — crushed hazelnuts are a favourite.

Chewy Pumpkin Seed & Cranberry Flapjacks

A beloved baked treat that's famed for its simplicity, flapjacks are old-fashioned baking at its best. Add pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries for sweetness and crunch.

Apricot, Coconut & Lemon Snack Bars

These snack bars are naturally sweetened, making them great for sustained energy throughout the day. This recipe uses almond meal, but ground seeds would also work well. You could also roll the mixture into bite-sized balls, making them a little more enjoyable for the kids.

Almond Butter-Stuffed Dates. Photo / Babiche Martens

Almond Butter-Stuffed Dates

These sweet morsels make the perfect end to a meal and are great for a snack during the day. Dip in chocolate and roll in coconut for a sweet finishing touch. It is essential to use fresh dates — the dry ones can be a bit chewy.

No-Bake Muesli Bars With Almond Butter, Apricot & Coconut

Rich and chewy, these no-bake muesli bars are a wholesome jumble of apricots, oats and coconut, barely held together with almond butter, maple and coconut oil. They're equally good as a snack or dessert.

Date & Coconut Balls

All it takes is a few simple steps to create these delicious date and coconut balls. Tahini adds a wonderfully nutty taste, while soaked oats ensure you stay satiated for longer.

Chocolate-Dipped Raw Peanut Butter Cookies. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Chocolate-Dipped Raw Peanut Butter Cookies

Let’s talk about these raw peanut butter cookies, particularly how easy they are to make! You’ll only need one bowl, a wooden spoon and five minutes or so to whip them up. Plus there’s absolutely no baking involved, just some chilling time in the freezer.

Zucchini Oat Muffin

Lightly sweetened, flecked with zucchini, and made with healthy oil, wholegrain flour and rolled oats, these muffins have a wholesome sensibility and hearty texture that pulls them away from the dessert realm into the daily sustenance category.

Fridge Flapjacks

No need to turn the oven on — these fridge flapjacks are simple take on the traditional baked version. The sweet addition of banana and honey binds the bars together, while sesame and sunflower seeds add a delicious crunch

Breakfast Nut & Seed Truffles. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Breakfast Nut & Seed Truffles

For chaotic mornings, these satisfying truffles are the perfect breakfast on the go. Make up a batch on the weekend then grab when you're on your way out the door. They also happen to be gluten, dairy and refined sugar-free.

Cranberry & White Chocolate Muesli Bars

These brilliant little bars can be easily made gluten-free with no compromise on flavour. Feel free to get creative with the dried fruit, nuts and seeds involved. Pop in lunchboxes or have a stash handy at your desk.

Banana Coconut Slice. Photo / Babiche Martens

Banana Coconut Slice

For a non-bake slice, give this oat and banana number a go. It takes 10 minutes to put together before you simply cut and freeze to enjoy later. Slice and place it in an airtight container, so it’s ready for one of those ‘I need a snack now’ moments.

Oat & Date Slice

This golden slice is packed full of all the goodness you need to get through the day, like oats, raisins and three different kinds of seeds. They're the perfect snack to take the edge off when your next hunger pang strikes.

Bliss Energy Balls With Coconut & Peanut Butter

Craving something sweet? Treat yourself with these not-so-naughty bliss balls. For this recipe, use a base of sweet dates and then simply add your favourite flavours which can be anything from apricots and cranberries through to a selection of different nuts or whatever you have in the pantry.

Homemade Snickers Slice. Photo / Babiche Martens

Homemade Snickers Slice

If you have a weakness for Snickers bars, try this wholesome alternative using the natural sweetness of dates and honey. Simply whizz the ingredients, layer in a tin and pop in the fridge to set. They also happen to be gluten-free.

Apricot & Chocolate Bumper Bars

Gloriously fudgy bumper bars are the moreish snack bars largely consisting of dark chocolate and chunks of chopped apricot. If you're a Kiwi kid, you'll probably know what we're talking about. These are a wholesome version, which coincidently, are vegan too. And while 'wholesome' and 'vegan' might not sound very exciting, trust us, this recipe will not disappoint.