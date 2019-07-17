Enjoy this dish as a delicious vegetarian lunch or dinner. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Winter Bulghur Wheat Salad With Cauliflower & Goat's Feta

This easy salad is the perfect excuse to get acquainted with bulghur wheat

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday July 18, 2019

A few weeks ago, a friend made me a gorgeous bulghur wheat dish, and I've since dreamed up all kinds of ways to get creative with this easy-to-make ingredient. Say hello to my ultra-quick warm bulghur wheat salad. This simple dish is healthy, fast, and incredibly flavourful. It certainly ticks all the boxes for me.

WINTER BULGHUR WHEAT SALAD RECIPE
Serves 2

½ head cauliflower, cut into florets
1 lemon, sliced into quarters
3-4 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 cups vegetable stock
1 cup bulghur wheat
2 Tbsp parsley pesto, or pesto of your choice
Juice of half a lemon
100g goat's feta
Fresh basil to serve

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Combine the cauliflower and lemon wedges in a baking dish, and drizzle with the extra virgin olive oil. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the cauliflower is tender and the lemon wedges are well roasted.

3. Heat the vegetable stock until steaming, and then pour over the bulghur wheat in a glass or ceramic bowl. Cover, and allow to rest for 15 minutes or so, then fluff up with a fork. Stir in the pesto, and lemon juice. Season to taste.

4. To serve, divide the bulghur wheat between two bowls and top with the roasted cauliflower. Crumble the goat's feta on top, and garnish with a scattering of fresh basil.

