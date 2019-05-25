Carrot soup with tumeric. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Nourishing Soup Recipes For Cosy Winter Nights

Warm the cockles during cold weather with these delicious and easy to make soups

Sunday May 26, 2019

Carrot Soup
Try this delicious carrot soup recipe with cumin and turmeric from Eleanor Ozich. Generously buttered sourdough is most definitely necessary for dipping.

Pumpkin & Green Curry Soup
Green curry paste gives a fragrant depth to this classic pumpkin soup. Feel free to swap chicken stock for vegetable stock to make this a fully meat-free meal. 

Kumara & watercress soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

Kumara & Watercress Soup
Peppery watercress really adds a flavoursome boost to this sweet purple kumara soup. Serve with crispy kumara chips on the side.

Hearty Chicken & Vegetable Soup
This chicken and vegetable soup recipe is a hearty mix and the perfect way to use leftover bits and pieces from the vegetable drawer. 

Pumpkin & red lentil soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

Pumpkin & Red Lentil Soup
This simplest of pumpkin soups is a comforting wintery number with red lentils for added oomph. 

Courgette, Garlic & Kale Soup
This gloriously green soup is packed with courgette, kale and basil to create a warming dish you can't help but feel good about eating. Serve with croutons and a dollop of yoghurt or sour cream on top. 

Roast tomato soup with chilli. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roast Tomato Soup with Chilli 
Add a hint of coconut milk and chilli to this tomato soup recipe for a tasty twist on a classic. 

Roasted Parsnip & Spinach Soup
Creamy and delicious, this soup makes the most of winter veges at their peak. 

Pumpkin Soup with Bacon Crumbs
Serve this velvety pumpkin soup with thick and creamy natural yoghurt and sprinkle generously with deliciously crispy bacon crumbs. 

Creamy vegan eggplant & hazelnut soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

Creamy Vegan Eggplant & Hazelnut Soup
You will be surprised by the unique texture of the eggplant. When it’s all blitzed up the nutty hazelnut flavour emerges to help create this divine soup. It's also naturally dairy-free, so it's perfect for sharing with those with dietary requirements. 

Carrot, Sweet Potato & Cashew Soup
The recipe calls for cashews which might sound unusual, but which add a luxurious creaminess and velvety texture to this sweet soup. 

Lamb & Chickpea Soup
For a more hearty soup, try this chunky one with lamb and chickpeas. Using often-forgotten cuts of lamb keeps this dish both delicious and economical. 

Curried kumara soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

Curried Kumara Soup
This curried kumara soup is a creamy and warming meal, especially when served with a dollop of yoghurt and plenty of crusty bread for dipping.

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

Comforting Pasta Recipes For Chilly Evenings

Enjoy an evening of carby goodness with these comforting pasta recipes

Where To Find Delicious Autumn Dishes

We're falling for these seasonal delights including figs on toast, spiced waffles & butternut tortellini

5 Of The Best Cookbooks For A Cosy Autumn

From the secrets behind New York's hottest restaurant to the cheesiest book you'll ever meet, it's time to get cooking

Where To Find Jackfruit On The Menu In Auckland

What actually is jackfruit? Get the lowdown on the exotic, versatile fruit and where to find it in tasty plant-based dishes

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Nourishing Soup Recipes For Cosy Winter Nights

Pumpkin Gratin With Feta, Parmesan & Mustard

Lentil, Bacon & Pumpkin Soup

Twice-Baked Pumpkin & Blue Cheese Souffles

Dairy-Free Almond Milk Custard With Vanilla & Maple

Creamy Mushroom & Kale Spaghetti Carbonara

Roast Lamb Rump With Leek & Butter Beans

Quick & Easy Chicken Tomato Curry

How To Make Preserved Lemons With Black Pepper

Libby Matthews' Moreish Chocolate Fudge Waffles

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter