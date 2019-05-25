Nourishing Soup Recipes For Cosy Winter Nights

Carrot Soup

Try this delicious carrot soup recipe with cumin and turmeric from Eleanor Ozich. Generously buttered sourdough is most definitely necessary for dipping.

Pumpkin & Green Curry Soup

Green curry paste gives a fragrant depth to this classic pumpkin soup. Feel free to swap chicken stock for vegetable stock to make this a fully meat-free meal.

Kumara & Watercress Soup

Peppery watercress really adds a flavoursome boost to this sweet purple kumara soup. Serve with crispy kumara chips on the side.

Hearty Chicken & Vegetable Soup

This chicken and vegetable soup recipe is a hearty mix and the perfect way to use leftover bits and pieces from the vegetable drawer.



Pumpkin & Red Lentil Soup

This simplest of pumpkin soups is a comforting wintery number with red lentils for added oomph.

Courgette, Garlic & Kale Soup

This gloriously green soup is packed with courgette, kale and basil to create a warming dish you can't help but feel good about eating. Serve with croutons and a dollop of yoghurt or sour cream on top.



Roast Tomato Soup with Chilli

Add a hint of coconut milk and chilli to this tomato soup recipe for a tasty twist on a classic.

Roasted Parsnip & Spinach Soup

Creamy and delicious, this soup makes the most of winter veges at their peak.



Pumpkin Soup with Bacon Crumbs

Serve this velvety pumpkin soup with thick and creamy natural yoghurt and sprinkle generously with deliciously crispy bacon crumbs.

Creamy vegan eggplant & hazelnut soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

Creamy Vegan Eggplant & Hazelnut Soup

You will be surprised by the unique texture of the eggplant. When it’s all blitzed up the nutty hazelnut flavour emerges to help create this divine soup. It's also naturally dairy-free, so it's perfect for sharing with those with dietary requirements.

Carrot, Sweet Potato & Cashew Soup

The recipe calls for cashews which might sound unusual, but which add a luxurious creaminess and velvety texture to this sweet soup.

Lamb & Chickpea Soup

For a more hearty soup, try this chunky one with lamb and chickpeas. Using often-forgotten cuts of lamb keeps this dish both delicious and economical.

Curried Kumara Soup

This curried kumara soup is a creamy and warming meal, especially when served with a dollop of yoghurt and plenty of crusty bread for dipping.