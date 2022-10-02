Yotam Ottolenghi & Noor Murad's Side-Of-Greens With Crispy Garlic

“Serve with a side of greens” is a serving suggestion we’ve often repeated in Ottolenghi book history, and so this dish is the “side of greens” you can easily add to your weeknight dinners: tasty enough on its own, but humble enough to not take away from the main event.

Feel free to swap out the chard for other leafy greens such as spinach, kale or cabbage.

SIDE-OF-GREENS WITH CRISPY GARLIC RECIPE

Serves 4, as a side

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

90ml olive oil

2 red onions, peeled, halved and cut into 1cm-thick slices (300g)

1 Tbsp sumac, plus ½ tsp to serve

750g rainbow chard, stalks cut into 3-4cm lengths and leaves very roughly torn in half

5 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

65ml lemon juice (from 3 lemons)

40g golden raisins

5g picked dill leaves

Salt and black pepper

Crispy garlic

3 Tbsp olive oil

5 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

1. Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a large sauté pan on a medium-high heat. Add the onions, ¼ teaspoon of salt and a good grind of pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 12-15 minutes or until softened and browned. Turn the heat down to medium if they get too dark too quickly. Stir through the tablespoon of sumac and transfer the onions to a bowl.

2. Return the pan to a medium-high heat along with the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil. Add the chard stalks and ½ teaspoon of salt and cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until starting to soften and lightly colour.

3. Add the crushed garlic and cook for 30 seconds more. Now stir in the chard leaves, a third at a time, along with ½ teaspoon of salt and a good grind of pepper, and cook for another 6-7 minutes or until wilted and most of the liquid has evaporated. Remove from the heat and stir through half of the lemon juice and all the sumac onions.

4. Meanwhile, make the crispy garlic. Put the oil and the sliced garlic into a small frying pan and place it on a medium heat. Cook for 8 minutes, or until the garlic starts to turn golden and crispy. Drain in a sieve set over a bowl, reserving the garlic and its oil separately. Add the raisins to the warm garlic oil and set aside. When cool, stir through the dill.

5. Transfer the chard mixture to a large platter with a lip and spoon over the remaining lemon juice. Top with the raisin mixture and sprinkle with the crispy garlic and extra sumac.

Extracted from Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things by Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi (Ebury Press, $55).

Share this:

Print this page