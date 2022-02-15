Say Hello To Our Guest Editor For Viva Magazine – Volume Seven: Lorde

The international Grammy Award-winning singer returns home for this special project collaborating with the Viva team as its inaugural guest editor

Lorde is the inagural guest editor of Viva Magazine. Photo / Ophelia Mikkelson Jones
Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022

Viva magazine's quarterly newsstand magazine is celebrating its seventh edition this autumn, collaborating with a very special guest editor we're thrilled to announce officially from today. 

Fresh from the release of her third studio album Solar Power in 2021, Grammy Award-winning singer Lorde has returned to Aotearoa this summer to collaborate on a special passion project with the Viva team as its inaugural guest editor for Viva Magazine – Volume Seven, on sale nationwide from Monday, 28 February. 

In an unprecedented move, the singer has been working closely alongside the team to bring to life a theme based around ‘Designing A Better Future’. 

“I feel privileged to have been invited to work with the talented team at Viva," says Ella. "We loved putting this issue together, and I learnt a lot. I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Viva editor Amanda Linnell says, “We’re over the moon to collaborate with Ella on this very special issue. Ella was extremely hands-on, brainstorming story ideas, interviewing creatives, being part of the layout process and so much more. Her generosity of time and spirit towards this issue means it’s particularly special. I know our readers will love it. The issue is brimming with great reads, we can’t wait for New Zealanders to pick up a copy and enjoy it.” 

Following its launch in August 2020, Viva’s quarterly magazine has gone from strength to strength, winning First Place in the Best Use of Print Award at the INMA Global Media Awards in 2021, and being inducted into Kātoitoi – the Aotearoa Design Archive. 

Stay tuned for Viva Magazine – Volume Seven, guest-edited by Lorde, on sale nationwide from Monday, 28 February, 2022. 

Subscribe today to Viva Magazine.

