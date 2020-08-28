Calvin Klein's Celebration Of Self-Expression
The American fashion behemoth goes back to its inclusive roots
Harnessing its inclusivity and diversity roots (who recalls the progressive CK One campaigns from 1994?), Calvin Klein recently appointed a group of inspiring faces to front its #PROUDINMYCALVINS campaign to highlight awareness and the brand’s ongoing support for the LGBTQ+ community around the world.
It stars nine prolific models, actors, artists and activists, including 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman, who identifies as non-binary.
Photographed by Ryan McGinley, the campaign highlights the brand’s limited-edition Pride collection including underwear, clothing and accessories reimagined with bold rainbow details. Also featuring in the new campaign is queer photographer MaryV, trans actress Jari Jones and lesbian pop-singer Gia Woods.
Calvin Klein has partnered with OutRight Action International to raise money for Covid-19 relief, offering emergency financial resources to LGTBQ+ organisations around the world who are serving people impacted by Covid-19. Calvinklein.com.au
Discover
Must Reads
- Singer Rosalia & Unveils Her M.A.C Viva Glam Collaboration
- Calvin Klein Underwear Opens Its First New Zealand Store
- The Coolest Looks From The MTV Video Music Awards 2020
- Viva Goes Nationwide With A New Fashion & Lifestyle Magazine
- Calvin Klein's Celebration Of Self-Expression
- Where You Can Buy Viva Volume One