Calvin Klein's Celebration Of Self-Expression

Tommy Dorfman stars in the latest #ProudInMyCalvins campaign. Photo / Ryan McGinley.

Harnessing its inclusivity and diversity roots (who recalls the progressive CK One campaigns from 1994?), Calvin Klein recently appointed a group of inspiring faces to front its #PROUDINMYCALVINS campaign to highlight awareness and the brand’s ongoing support for the LGBTQ+ community around the world.

It stars nine prolific models, actors, artists and activists, including 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman, who identifies as non-binary.

Photographed by Ryan McGinley, the campaign highlights the brand’s limited-edition Pride collection including underwear, clothing and accessories reimagined with bold rainbow details. Also featuring in the new campaign is queer photographer MaryV, trans actress Jari Jones and lesbian pop-singer Gia Woods.

Calvin Klein has partnered with OutRight Action International to raise money for Covid-19 relief, offering emergency financial resources to LGTBQ+ organisations around the world who are serving people impacted by Covid-19. Calvinklein.com.au