Calvin Klein's Celebration Of Self-Expression

The American fashion behemoth goes back to its inclusive roots

Tommy Dorfman stars in the latest #ProudInMyCalvins campaign. Photo / Ryan McGinley.
Friday Aug. 28, 2020

Harnessing its inclusivity and diversity roots (who recalls the progressive CK One campaigns from 1994?), Calvin Klein recently appointed a group of inspiring faces to front its #PROUDINMYCALVINS campaign to highlight awareness and the brand’s ongoing support for the LGBTQ+ community around the world.

It stars nine prolific models, actors, artists and activists, including 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman, who identifies as non-binary.

Photographed by Ryan McGinley, the campaign highlights the brand’s limited-edition Pride collection including underwear, clothing and accessories reimagined with bold rainbow details. Also featuring in the new campaign is queer photographer MaryV, trans actress Jari Jones and lesbian pop-singer Gia Woods.

Calvin Klein has partnered with OutRight Action International to raise money for Covid-19 relief, offering emergency financial resources to LGTBQ+ organisations around the world who are serving people impacted by Covid-19. Calvinklein.com.au

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

My House Star Alex Mugler On Dancing, Rihanna & Inclusiveness

The star of Viceland's latest docuseries shares his thoughts on the future of New York’s influential ballroom community

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Is Ready To Take Down Toxic Masculinity

The fan-favourite of the hit Netflix reality series is on a mission to enlighten men, one good haircut at a time

Raf Simons' Calvin Klein Debut

At Calvin Klein, designer Raf Simons helps an American brand find its way

Kendall Jenner the New Face of Calvin Klein Jeans

The model has landed her second major endorsement deal

Must Reads

More Magazine

Singer Rosalia & Unveils Her M.A.C Viva Glam Collaboration

Viva Goes Nationwide With A New Fashion & Lifestyle Magazine

Calvin Klein's Celebration Of Self-Expression

Recommended Listening: Five Fresh Albums

Where You Can Buy Viva Volume One
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter