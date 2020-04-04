Baking & Dessert Recipes To Try When Flour Is Flying Off The Shelf

As people swap panic buying for panic baking, it has become increasingly difficult for some shoppers to source flour at their local supermarket.

From raw treats to almond meal cakes, these recipes are here to provide sweet flour-free inspiration.

• Note: Some recipes were published before the level 4 alert was announced by the New Zealand Government. Original descriptions may include mentions of sharing food with guests.

Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Almond Bread

This simple no-rise loaf is soft, light and sustaining all at once. It toasts beautifully and can be frozen for up to three months. Feel free to swap sweet potato for pumpkin or potato.

Baked Chocolate & Raspberry Cheesecake

Is there anything better than baked cheesecake? This delicious recipe is a classic and so easy to prepare with frozen raspberries, digestive biscuits and your favourite chocolate.

Chocolate-Dipped Raw Peanut Butter Cookies

Let’s talk about these raw peanut butter cookies, particularly how easy they are to make. You’ll only need one bowl, a wooden spoon and five minutes or so to whip them up.

Flourless Banana & Rhubarb Loaf. Photo / Babiche Martens

Flourless Banana & Rhubarb Loaf

Enjoy this rhubarb banana loaf fresh from the oven or, if there is any left the day after, try it toasted. It’s just as good with a sweet or savoury topping.

Layered Strawberry Mousse & Cinnamon Biscuit Cups

These little cups are easily assembled ahead of time, so you can simply grab one from the fridge and enjoy when your sweet tooth strikes.

Burnt Butter, Banana & Honey Muesli Bars

These burnt butter oat bars use bananas and honey to bind the mixture, making them tremendously chewy and delicious. For those of you who are yet to discover the joy of browned butter in baking, you’re in for a real treat.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Orange Cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Gluten-Free Chocolate Orange Cake

If you weren't yet convinced that chocolate and orange are a match made in heaven, this cake is here to change your mind. Polenta and almond meal are delicious substitutes for plain flour, creating a tasty gluten-free treat.

Raw Ginger Kisses With Vanilla Maple Cream Filling

These sweet little raw ginger kisses are indulgently divine, and made entirely with nourishing ingredients. This recipe is also gluten, dairy and refined sugar-free, and vegan-friendly.

Salted Caramel Banoffee Tart

For a sweet treat, you can’t beat banoffee pie. This is one American dish we can't resist, with its smooth salted caramel, bananas and cream.

Raw Espresso Brownie With Salted Chocolate Ganache. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Raw Espresso Brownie With Salted Chocolate Ganache

These raw chocolate brownies are not for the faint of heart, they’re decadent, dark and intense, and so delicious that one small piece will satisfy you perfectly. It’s the salted dark chocolate ganache on top that makes them almost impossibly decadent.

Turmeric, Honey & Ginger Tarts With Buckwheat Crust

The filling in these golden tarts is lusciously silky, and combines turmeric, honey and ginger to create a gently spiced dessert. The tart crust is a throw-together affair, with soft, fudgy dates and crunchy buckwheat groats.

Raw Date & Coconut Slice

Keep this no-bake slice ready to go in your fridge or freezer. Simply cut into squares and grab for a morning tea or after-dinner sweetie.

Roasted Rhubarb & Nut Crumble. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roasted Rhubarb & Nut Crumble

The humble crumble is given a fresh new edge with this nutty topping which has plenty of crunch and flavour. The crumble can be made ahead of time and stored for use later if need be — or you could sprinkle it on a fruit salad.

Peanut Butter Balls

Peanut butter fans, this one’s for you. All you need is three ingredients to create these tasty treats.

Citrus Cream Pots With Caramelised Orange Slices

Boozy, zesty and oh-so retro — these little pots make the perfect old-fashioned dessert. Feel free to get a little heavy handed with the Cointreau.