10 Local Grocery Delivery Services To Support

Photo / Babiche Martens

As we look for alternatives to the big supermarket chains — it takes the pressure off their services and frees up slots for others who need them — and are mindful of supporting local businesses, small and independent grocery operations are a great way to stock up the cupboard and crisper.

Share the love around, try something new, and find a bit of comfort in a sprinkling of fancy salt on your next freezer-raid meal.

GOODFOR

Plastic-free and locally owned and operated Goodfor ships nationwide (and their stores are open during Level 4). A great way to stock up on spices, seeds, legumes and more, they also sell household items too.

VETRO MEDITERRANEAN FOODS

Sells both imported and local foods, here’s where to get some of those elusive ingredients from your Ottolenghi cookbook, and some treats to transport you abroad. Nationwide delivery.

GREENLEA BUTCHER

Offering a diverse range of cuts and heroing grass-fed beef and free-range lamb, with its delivery service and easy online site Greenlea Butcher is an alternative for meat eaters that don’t have their own local butcher. You can buy a box, or choose from their range of steaks, shanks, schnitzels and more.

CLEVEDON HERBS & PRODUCE

This small business sells what it grows itself — think in-season vegetables, a bounty of leafy green. Its produce boxes come in multiples sizes (including a very useful two-person option) and you can add on things like seedlings and flowers. How lovely. Clevedon Herbs & Produce delivers throughout the North Island, excluding Aotea Great Barrier Island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clevedon Herbs and Produce (@clevedonherbsproduce)

KOPIKO

A rye and wholewheat sourdough subscription service that uses locally grown, organic, whole grain flour to make nutrient-dense loaves that are also family-friendly. Kopiko delivers to central and west Auckland, and also offers one-off purchases.

PREMIUM GAME

Based in Marlborough and a licensed supplier of wild game meat, Premium Game harvests and processes its products in the most natural way possible. Explore Highland beef, tahr, fallow and goat. They deliver nationwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Premium Game Meats (@premiumgamemeats)

THE AVO TREE

A subscription delivery service for avocados, grown in the Bay of Plenty, The Avo Tree is a unique business that brings these nutritious omega-rich fruits to your door.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Avo Tree (@the.avo.tree)

OOOOBY

Sourcing from local organic growers (for a fair price) Ooooby delivers fruit and vegetables, as well as dairy and pantry items too, making them a good one-stop-shop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ooooby (@ooooby_nz)

ASIANGROCER.CO.NZ

Servicing the whole country, this comprehensive online site has every ingredient you need to create fragrant pho, hearty laksa, and even DIY bubble tea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian Grocer (@asiangrocernz)

ECOROLL

Not food, but still essential, we’re big fans of Ecoroll’s plastic-free, sustainable toilet paper made from renewable bamboo. Its 48-roll boxes last ages, and the jazzy paper packing makes the famously reluctant task of replacing an empty roll a delight.