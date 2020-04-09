Avondale rapper Melodownz shares his tips for self-isolation at home. Photo / Supplied

Isolation 101: Artist & Musician Melodownz On His Lockdown Distractions

How do you keep looking this chill during lockdown? Melodownz shares his tips and new song

By Sarah Downs
Friday April 10, 2020

What I’m listening to...
Brent Faiyaz's whole catalogue. I've been in my RnB feels lately and his music takes me back to the golden era of RnB.The bro is so smooth with it and still keeps it G. 

What I’m reading...
The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success by Deepak Chopra. 

What I'm cooking... 
I've been getting creative with cooking right now being at home. A couple of days back I tried a slow-cook leg of lamb for the first time, and boy was I impressed. The meat legit slid straight off the bone. Although I'm trying to eat less meat, that was a vibe. 

What I’m watching...
Breaking Bad

The hobby I’ve taken up...
I know it sounds boring, but I've been going for lots of walks with my dog around the block. It's been really beneficial for my physical, spiritual and mental wellbeing during lockdown.  


Melodownz has released a new feel-good single ‘Fine’ during lockdown — "I just wanted to create something that makes people happy and comfortable.” 

The thing that made me laugh this week...
Haha, the bros Dre Skrila, Regan Foai, and Joe Daymond. Their skits on Instagram make my day. Follow them on Instagram to know what I'm talking about — @dreskrilaa; @justthenorms_; @joe.daymond

What I hope we all take away from this chapter...
I hope we can learn more togetherness and oneness, to be kind to each other, be aware of other people’s needs and have more respect for planet earth. 

