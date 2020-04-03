Comedian Chris Parker. Photo / Supplied

Isolation 101: Comedian Chris Parker Turns To Felting & We Are Here For It

The actor and comedian on binging Austin Powers, a go-to kitchen playlist, and his felting frenzy

Saturday April 4, 2020

What I’m watching
Our bubble just finished watching the three Austin Powers movies, I really wish I knew why. But it has set the mood for our isolation. Biggest takeaways — most of it still stands up (although a few jokes have dated HEAVILY). Dr Evil is truly one of the greatest characters ever created.

What I’m reading
Swimming In The Dark by Tomasz Jedrowski. I picked it up from Unity Books before everything closed. I’ve only started it. But I picked it because the cover screamed Gay Romance, and low and behold I was right.

What I’m listening to
Nadia Reid’s new album Out of My Province. Nadia’s music deeply connects me to the South Island. She has the voice of an angel, and her songwriting is heavenly. Perfect music to listen to while you convince yourself to bake bread for the first time, despite not knowing how to bake bread.

The hobby I’ve taken up
I’ve taken up felting. Look, I don’t know why, or how, but it’s come into my life in a big way. Essentially it’s the craft of slowing stabbing wool with a needle till it becomes a shape. It sounds insane and really it is. I bought them as little packs from Daiso Japan. I’ve made a hedgehog wearing a hat, a Yorkshire terrier (that looks quite real) and a bunny in a shoe. It’s helping me with my anxiety which is fab. I think at the end I’m going to sew them all onto a large hat. You can follow the journey on my Instagram @chrisparker11 — if it’s your thing.

During isolation...Chris Parker gets really good at felting. Photos / @chrisparker11

The thing that made me laugh this week
I just watched Madeline Chapman’s Instastory of her parodying everyone doing the ‘10 pushup challenge’, with her own version — The 10 Kegel Challenge. Watching people look down their phones while doing kegels had me screaming with laughter. I hope she saved it as a collection.

Share this:

Discover

 
Prev
Next

View More

Ballet In Your Living Room, E-Book Classics, & More Fun Things To Do At Home

The Viva team suggest what to read, watch and do for your weekend at home ahead

These Top Kiwi Chefs Are Serving Up Free Home-Cooking Videos On Instagram

Take a peek into the kitchens of top New Zealand chefs lending their expertise to home cooks

25 Of The Most Fashionable Films For Some Sartorial Escapism

Whisk yourself away from self-isolation reality and escape into these stylish films

Watch & Listen: Self-Isolation Songs To Suit Your Mood

Feeling reflective? Need to get up and dance? We’ve picked out a few good songs to get you through the days ahead

Make The Most Of Your Pantry Staples With These Smart Recipes

Reach for ingredients you have at home with these deliciously thrifty dinner ideas

More #StayHome

6 DIY Beauty Secrets To Get You Through Lockdown

Isolation 101: Comedian Chris Parker Turns To Felting & We Are Here For It

Enjoy A Drop During Lockdown With These Wine & Cocktail Delivery Services

Ballet In Your Living Room, E-Book Classics, & More Fun Things To Do At Home

These Top Kiwi Chefs Are Serving Up Free Home-Cooking Videos On Instagram
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter