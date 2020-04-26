Restaurant Takeaways In Level 3: Auckland's Best Eats For Pick Up & Delivery

At last, you can leave dinner to the experts as our beloved dining scene head back into their kitchens.

Spurred on by the announcement of Alert Level 3, some of Auckland’s best cafes and restaurants are reworking their operations to provide new takeaway menus for contactless pickup and delivery services meaning you can have a taste of your favourite food at home. Take your pick from Auckland restaurants listed below.

This list will be updated as much as possible. If you're a hospitality business owner with an offering for diners, please email Viva@nzherald.co.nz with details of your takeaway menu and delivery/pick up option.

If you are unwell, stay home and follow the Ministry of Health's advice.

Amano

While Amano's restaurant is closed, its adjoining bakery is open for goods under Alert Level 3. From Wednesday, April 29 from 7am-4pm, order food from the Amano Bakery app and collect via a pickup window. The takeaway menu includes cakes, pastries, ready-to-go meals and coffee. The restaurant's online grocery store is also open for pick up or home delivery on Wednesday and Saturday. The grocery range includes freshly baked bread (plus you can order Amano's sourdough starter), fresh produce, seafood and meats, and pantry staples such as eggs, flour, honey, dried pulses, and tea. Find details and order online from Tuesday April 20 onwards at Amano.nz. 66-68 Tyler St, Britomart

&Sushi

Get donburi bowls, sushi, edamame, and more takeaway from &Sushi with pick up from their Newmarket store only or home delivery. Call 09 523 4223 to place an order and pay over the phone, or order online. A limited &Sushi menu is also on UberEats (but the restaurant gets a smaller profit this way). Find the menu and order online from Tuesday April 28 onwards at Andsushi.nz.10-12 Teed Street, Newmarket



Apero

For an Apero fix at home take your pick from their takeaway menu including charcuterie platters, Les' famous sausage by the meter, terrine of the day, cheese selection, and more. Find the menu online for pick up or delivery from Thursday April 30 onwards. Apero.co.nz

Azabu

Sushi and sashimi, ramen, dumplings, dishes such as chicken karaage and pork belly, and more, can be picked up form the restaurant or delivered to your door. Plus DIY ramen kits (tonkatsu or spicy chicken, serves two) to make at home and frozen dumplings with dipping sauces. Find the menu and order online from Tuesday April 28. Savorgoods.co.nz. 26 Ponsonby Rd, Grey Lynn

Baduzzi

Baduzzi's signature meatballs are available for takeaway, along with pasta, and desserts such as tiramisu. Local deliveries are $10 or pick up from the restaurant. Find the menu and pre-order online from Monday April 27 onwards at Baduzzi.co.nz. 10-26 Jellicoe St, North Wharf

Bar Celeste

The K Rd French neo-bistro has launched a new takeaway brand ‘Cantine’ for eats available for pick up from the restaurant or home delivery. Celeste favourites such as the filet o' market fish burger, garlic frites, and chicken wings with blue cheese and hot sauce, feature on the new menu. Follow @order_cantine for updates. 146 Karangahape Rd, City



Bestie Cafe

Stay tuned for a small takeaway menu of breakfast and lunch dishes including topped toasts, bowls and sweet treats, along with Eightthirty coffee. Follow @bestie_cafe for updates.179/183 Karangahape Rd, City

Burger Burger

Burger Burger's new Burger Boxes are a new DIY kit of ingredients to make your own burgers at home. Priced at $70 and enough to feed four people, choose from a range of burger flavours including beef and cheese, cajun chicken, and vege, with a choice of fries. You can also order extra sides such as charred broccoli and kumara chips, plus stock up jars of McClure's pickles and sauce range, wines, and Sawmill brews. Find the menu and pre-order online from Monday April 27 onwards. Burgerburger.co.nz

Cassia, Sidart, and Sid at The French Café

Enjoy all three of Sid Sahrawat's restaurants at home for pick up or delivery, lunch Wednesday – Friday and dinner Tuesday – Saturday.

'CassiaAtHome' has a longer “a la carte” menu with snacks, entrees, mains, sides and desserts. All mains are $29, each including rice and naan bread. View details and full menu here.

'SidartAtHome' has six dishes on offer, served with garlic bread, saffron rice, and dessert (which changes weekly) for $45 per person. View details and full menu here.

'SidAtTheFrenchCafeAtHome' will offer chef’s interpretation of five classic French dishes like beef bourguignon and duck a l'orange with salad, house-made sourdough and dessert for $45 per person. View details and full menu here.

Contactless delivery is available for $8 within a three-kilometre radius of each restaurant, with the radius extended for orders over $250.

Cazador

Cazador is bringing a taste of its new Cazador Delicatessen (a deli located next door to the restaurant and opening post-lockdown) to homes during level 3. Its new food hampers include Cazador charcuterie, cheese, bread, dips, crackers and sweets, as well a range of ingredients from local suppliers, and bonus treats from nearby restaurants. Hampers vary in size and price ($65-$120) and can be ordered for pick up or delivery by calling (09) 620 8730, or via the website. Cazador.co.nz. 854 Dominion Road

Culprit

Upgrade your dinner table with Culprit's three-course deluxe meal kit, or heat-and-eat meals such as braised beef brisket, pork tortillas, and desserts, for delivery or pick-up from the restaurant. Plus a weekend special 'roast dinner'. Find the menu and pre-order online from Monday April 27 onwards at Culpritdiningroom.co.nz. Level 1/12 Wyndham St, CBD

Coco's Cantina

Coco's polenta chips, pasta, meatballs, puddings, and more, feature on the new takeaway menu. Stay tuned for more dishes, freezer meals, and the option to pick-up food from the restaurant. Find the menu and order online from Tuesday April 28. Cocoscantina.co.nz

Cotto

The full restaurant menu is available for takeaway via pick up or home delivery. And order from Cotto's new 'Pasta Box' menu that includes enough pasta (choose from gnocchi, ravioli, maltagliati, lasagne etc.) to feed two people, plus focaccia and salad. It's $50 per box and $6 is being donated to charity Everybody Eats, allowing them to feed another two fellow Aucklanders. Find the menus and order online from Wednesday April 29 onwards at Cotto.co.nz 375 Karangahape Rd, City

Coffee Pen

The Eden Terrace cafe has coffee, and a small takeaway menu of lunches and sweet treats for pick up, 8am-1.30pm. To order, text 0226007712 or on Regulrapp. Follow @coffee_pen_ for menu updates. 6 Basque Rd, Eden Terrace

Clay

Natural wine bar Clay is delivering a full taste of their offerings at home including wines, pasta kits and lasagne, cheese and charcuterie, and sourdough loaves delivered to your door Tuesday-Saturday. Their sourdough pizzas are also available for Friday and Saturday night delivery. Add on cakes from The Caker to any order. Find the menu and order online from Tuesday April 28 onwards at 366krd.co.nz. 366 Karangahape Rd, City

Gemmayze St

Takeaways include a new lunch menu with lamb shwarma pitas ($16) and shoestring fries with za'atar and honey ($8) with pick up from the St Kevins Arcade location. For dinner, enjoy an at-home version of the popular jeeb offering for $45. Plus stock up your larder with a mezze box including homemade pide, labneh, pickles, dukkah and hummus. Find the menu and order online from Tuesday April 28 onwards at Gemmayzestreet.co.nz. Shop 16, St Kevin's Arcade, 183 Karangahape Rd

Hello Beasty

Order dinner packs featuring a daily changing dish from the restaurant's Asian-inspired menu (add on bao as extras) for pick up or delivery Wednesday-Saturday. Vegetarian and gluten-free meal options are available. Find the menu and order online from Tuesday April 28 onwards. Hellobeasty.nz. 95-97 Customs St West, Auckland CBD

Ima Cuisine

The Fort St Middle Eastern favourite has a weekly changing menu for home delivery or pick up from the restaurant. Options range from the ‘Ima Experience’ with your own kitchen prep involved to create a full Ima-style feast, and ready to go meals (e.g. Hungarian goulash, or moussaka) to heat up in the oven before serving. You can also order from the bakery, including the team’s famous hot cross buns, breads and sweet treats, along with platter items such as hummus, spanakopita and pate. Orders are to be placed one day prior, emailed to info@imacuisine.co.nz or over the phone to 09 377 5252. 53 Fort St, City

Inca

Inca chefs Nic Watt and Darren Johnson's new 'Cookalong' offering has a range of 'restaurant-inspired' dinner sets for home delivery. Options include a four-night dinner set ($180 serves two), three-course date night set ($99 serves two), and a 1 night two-course dinner ($88 serves two). Find the menu and order online from Tuesday April 28 onwards at Cookalong.co.nz.

Janken

Enjoy Janken's rice bowls, hot pots, sushi, desserts, and more at home via their pick up or delivery service. Find the menu and order online from Wednesday April 20 onwards. Jankenjapanese.com. 158 Jervois Rd, Herne Bay



Lilian

A new takeaway menu includes pizzas, salads, dishes such as lamb ribs and woodfired eggplant, and desserts for pick up from the restaurant or home delivery. Find the menu and order online from Tuesday April 28 onwards. Lilian.co.nz. 472 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn



Madame George

Stay tuned for a new takeaway menu for pick up and delivery The bar will also be offering take-home cocktail kits. Madamegeorge.co.nz

My Nourish Kitchen: Euro, Andiamo, Soul Bar, Jervois Steak House

Nourish Group is delivering weekly food boxes consisting of four recipes and ingredients from its restaurants Euro, Andiamo, Soul Bar, Jervois Steak House. The menu changes weekly with dishes such as Soul's grilled tarakihi, Jervois Steak House's scotch track, and roast tomato pappardelle from Andiamo. Find the menu and order online. Mynourishkitchen.co.nz



Orphans Kitchen

Pick up coffee, toast, and cheese rolls from the Ponsonby restaurant's front window, 7am-2pm seven days a week. For more eats, the 'Orphans At Home' takeaway menu has meals designed to reheat available for free Wednesday delivery (pre-order by Monday 5pm) with a minimum order $80 with a delivery radius of 10km. Dishes include black truffle mac n cheese, and butternut red lentil dahl, along with soups, sides, and dessert. View the full menu and order online from Tuesday April 28 onwards. Orphanskitchen.co.nz. 118 Ponsonby Road, Grey Lynn

Paris Butter

Order online from a weekly changing takeaway menu of French classics and comfort food for delivery or pick up from the restaurant. $39 will get you a starter of bread, main, and dessert and you can upgrade your order with truffle butter. Find the menu and order online from Tuesday April 28 onwards. Parisbutter.co.nz. 166 Jervois Rd, Herne Bay

Pasta & Cuore

Fresh pasta to cook at home (spaghetti, tagliatelle, pappardelle, gnocchi etc.), pasta sauces, cheeses, cured meats, bread, and desserts are available for pick up from their Mt Eden location or home delivery. Hot ready-to-eat pasta dishes are also available for pick up. Find the menu and order online. Pastaecuore.co.nz. 409 Mount Eden Rd, Mount Eden

Ponsonby Central

All of Ponsonby Central's restaurants and cafes are available for takeaway with pick up outside the Ponsonby Central location including Foxtrot Parlour, Dantes, Bird on a Wire, The Hidden Village and Burger Burger. Find menus and ordering details online. Ponsonbycentral.co.nz. 136-146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Pasture

Order 'Pasture Pantry' food boxes for live lobster, fresh wasabi, bluff oysters, 120-day-aged wagyu, and one year aged butter to feast on at home. There are three boxes to choose ranging in size, price and culinary abilities, as well as a selection of a la carte items such as ice cream. Pick up from the restaurant every Wednesday and Friday. View the menu and order from Wednesday April 29 onwards. Pastureakl.com. 235 Parnell Rd, Parnell

Simon & Lee

Korean-inspired dishes such as Bibimbap and bao are available on the takeaway menu for pick up or delivery. Text or call your order on (027) 520 8908 and pay upon self-collection with PayWave. Simon & Lee is also available for order through apps Zomatonz and Regulrapp and Uber Eats. Find the menu and order from the website from Tuesday April 28 onwards. Simonandlee.com. 115 Saint Georges Bay Rd, Parnell

The Grove

The team has diverted slightly away from its usual fine-dining offering to provide comfort food dishes for at-home diners. $100 for two people will include a starter, main and dessert with options such as prawn cocktail, mushroom and chestnut soup beef cheek wellington, and bread and butter pudding. A sandwich menu (e.g. beer-battered fish sarnies) and frozen meals are also available. Pick up from the restaurant or $10 local delivery. Find the menu and pre-order online from Monday April 27 onwards. Thegroverestaurant.co.nz. Saint Patricks Square, Wyndham St