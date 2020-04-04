Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are regular TikTok dancers. Photo / Supplied.

The Best TikTok Dances To Learn During Lockdown

Cutting shapes with Gen-Z’s latest obsession might just be the tonic for tough times

By Dan Ahwa
Sunday April 5, 2020

Launched in 2017, the video-sharing service TikTok is something of a phenomenon, with over 500 million users worldwide subscribing to its spontaneous short-form videos that run the gamut from helpful quick-fire recipes and interior design ideas to the downright inane (lip-synching to Cardi B screaming coronavirus).

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-Isolation Songs To Suit Your Mood

During this time of global lockdown, people are finding fun ways to connect while apart from friends and family through TikTok, and one of the most appealing elements is the myriad video dance challenges.

Scroll through the app and discover viral dance videos that have already garnered millions of fans.

Part of its successful formula boils down to the fact there’s no real rhyme or reason to how successful a video is — TikTok's organic, lo-fi usability is what makes it fun for everyone — even celebrities like Lizzo, Justin and Hailey Bieber and J.Lo partake in TikTok dance-offs.

Because it relies on audio, the service has provided plenty of exposure for music too.

Lana Del Rey’s little known song Queen of Disaster recorded in 2011 went viral this year, and the platform helped launch Old Town Road by Lil’ Nas X. Even our own pop sensation Benee has found surprising success through TikTok, her songs Glitter and Supalonely have both gone viral due to TikTok dances, both clocking up thousands of views. 

READ: How To Support Your Favourite Local Artists From Home

So in this time of isolation whether you’re feeling somber or optimistic, or whether you're self-isolating alone or surrounded by family or friends, these TikTok dance routines are plenty of fun as an alternative at-home workout, or a chance to simply cut loose with a drink and have a good time — you never know, you might just go viral.

The Glitter Dance Challenge. Song: Glitter by Benee

The easiest TikTok dance to accomplish, great in a group.

The Don't Start Now Challenge. Song: Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa

Imagine yourself dancing on a disco ice-skating rink. Fluid movements make this a fun routine to dance to.

The Renegade Challenge. Song: Lottery by K Camp

Probably the most popular dance on TikTok, this one is the perfect option to ease into the TikTok dance phenomenon if it's your first time.

I'm A Savage Challenge. Song: Savage by Megan Thee Stallion

Like Megan Thee Stallion, some real sass and attitude is needed to nail this routine. 

The Say So Challenge. Song: Say So by Doja Cat

Uptempo, cruisy beat, you should have this fairly simple routine down in 4-5 tries.

The 7 Rings Challenge. Song: 7 Rings by Ariana Grande

Very fast, intricate choreography here. Be patient. 

The Hit Every Beat Challenge. Song: You Can't Touch This by MC Hammer

Try learning this in slow motion, this is all about attention to detail and swift hand gestures.

The Supalonely Challenge. Song: Supalonely by Benee.

Very energetic, loads of hand movements.

The I Did A Kick Into A Split, Do I Have Your Attention Challenge. Song: Attention by Todrick Hall.

(WARNING: for advanced dancers and anyone who can do a split, otherwise don't bother).

