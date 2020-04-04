The Best TikTok Dances To Learn During Lockdown

Launched in 2017, the video-sharing service TikTok is something of a phenomenon, with over 500 million users worldwide subscribing to its spontaneous short-form videos that run the gamut from helpful quick-fire recipes and interior design ideas to the downright inane (lip-synching to Cardi B screaming coronavirus).

During this time of global lockdown, people are finding fun ways to connect while apart from friends and family through TikTok, and one of the most appealing elements is the myriad video dance challenges.

Scroll through the app and discover viral dance videos that have already garnered millions of fans.

Part of its successful formula boils down to the fact there’s no real rhyme or reason to how successful a video is — TikTok's organic, lo-fi usability is what makes it fun for everyone — even celebrities like Lizzo, Justin and Hailey Bieber and J.Lo partake in TikTok dance-offs.

Because it relies on audio, the service has provided plenty of exposure for music too.

Lana Del Rey’s little known song Queen of Disaster recorded in 2011 went viral this year, and the platform helped launch Old Town Road by Lil’ Nas X. Even our own pop sensation Benee has found surprising success through TikTok, her songs Glitter and Supalonely have both gone viral due to TikTok dances, both clocking up thousands of views.

So in this time of isolation whether you’re feeling somber or optimistic, or whether you're self-isolating alone or surrounded by family or friends, these TikTok dance routines are plenty of fun as an alternative at-home workout, or a chance to simply cut loose with a drink and have a good time — you never know, you might just go viral.