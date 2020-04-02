The Best Wine & Cocktail Delivery Services So You Can Enjoy A Drop During Lockdown

Isolation doesn't have to mean the end of parties. Book in after-work from home drinks with your partner or housemates (or video-call your friends for virtual happy hour) with these businesses delivering wine and cocktails straight to your door. And remember: stay at home, drink responsibly.

EVERYDAY WINE

Wine Diamonds partner retailer Everyday Wine offers an exciting variety of natural plonk with character — think funky Pet Nat to juicy reds — from local and overseas small-batch growers with bargain bottles under $30.

FOLEY WINE CLUB

Wine brands Te Kairanga, Martinborough Vineyard, Grove Mill, Vavasour and Mt Difficulty, and more, are available for home delivery.

COCKTAIL MERCHANT

Quarantini hour just got better with the retailer's large online range of liqueurs and mixers, plus cocktail equipment.

WINE DIRECT

Order from a large wine selection featuring imported European tipples, along with spirits, whiskey, and liqueurs.

GLENGARRY WINES

The same extensive range of wine (and more booze) as you'd find in store for online orders and home delivery.

CLAY

Missing your favourite bar? Pretend you're at natural wine bar Clay with its home delivery service during the lockdown period. Follow @clay_366krd for details.

SOHO WINES

Lockdown with a stock up from Soho, with a good deal going when ordering 6-12 of their tipples.

ZEFFER CIDER

Cider fans are in luck with free delivery on the Hawkes Bay brand's cans and flagoons purchased online.

CULT WINE

An interesting and unusual mix of natural, and low intervention wines, from all over NZ and around the world. Wines are categorized with short descriptions to clue taste, for example: Smashable, MindF**k Alert, Classic, and Future Classic.

SCAPEGRACE GIN

Keep up G&T hour with the brand's range of dry gins and pre-made mixers available for home delivery.

• Companies are delivering at time of publishing, but with delays expected. Check websites for updates.