You Can Now Shop These Beauty Brands Online During Lockdown

It’s been heartening to hear in recent days that various New Zealand beauty businesses have successfully worked through the rules to be allowed back to business, albeit in a limited way online. With dispensations coming through from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, there will be more retailers and brands besides those we have heard from able to trade under lockdown, so check the websites of your favourites if you’re wanting to stock up.

Pharmacies and their websites (as existing traders) are another source of a wider range of supplies than you will find in supermarkets. For those businesses that can’t reopen yet, another way you can support them is with orders for items to be delivered later, or by buying vouchers for services to be enjoyed once we’re out and about again.

Some back include:

Linden Leaves. Photo / Supplied

Linden Leaves

The Christchurch-based gift and skincare supplier has gained approval to sell its hand and body washes, soaps, hand creams, body oils, facial skincare and haircare. A hand sanitiser is in the pipeline. Mother-and-daughter-run Linden Leaves supplies more than 150 pharmacies and trades online. It’s pretty natural care items are a timely option with Mother’s Day looming. They are also vegan friendly. Lifestyle products, including home fragrance are not classified as essential, so cannot be shipped at this stage. Lindenleaves.com

About Face

Customers of these Auckland skincare clinics can now order for delivery during lockdown, opening up wider resupply options that will be particularly welcome for those on programmes treating problematic skins. With 35-years of experience and a business that has grown to seven clinics, founder Marianna Glucina says she is thrilled her customers who have invested in their skin can now continue with its essential upkeep, including those using specialist products for conditions such as acne and rosacea. Expect other cosmeceutical sellers seek to follow suit. For About Face’s email and phone consultation ordering process and safety tips about deliveries, see Aboutface.co.nz

The Market

The Warehouse company’s more upmarket multi-brand website is trading in essentials and the range may surprise you. Among the local brands are Ashley & Co’s giftable hand and body products, Fair & Square artisanal soaps, Real World’s eco-friendly washes and Eva period underwear. From further afield is restorative Olaplex haircare and other hair brands and tools, plus even a pink Mason & Pearson hairbrush. Themarket.com/nz

Ethique. Photo / Ethique

Farmers

The department store website is a good place to stock up on personal-care items, ranging from nail scissors and exfoliating mitts to sleep masks and facial rollers, hair accessories and mani-pedi items. Farmers clearly labels its approved essential items, both in a specified drop-down menu for shoppers and with a logo on each item, so there will be no confusion when scrolling, as can occur on some sites, if your shopping is for now or later. Brands include Antipodes, Trilogy and Goodness skincare, environmentally friendly Ethique solid beauty bars, Banks & Co soaps, Ecoya (excluding home fragrance), and a host of overseas options, including The Ordinary. Farmers.co.nz

Overseas aid

Beauty brand M.A.C is making a special $US10 million payment from its Viva Glam charity fund that will be shared by 250 organisations around the world — including one in New Zealand — to help people at higher risk during the Covid-19 pandemic. The local beneficiary is Positive Women Inc for its support work with women and families living and affected by HIV. The long-standing Viva Glam international fundraiser donates all proceeds from specific lip product sales to supporting AIDS/HIV work. More than $US500 million has been raised since 1994. Positive Women is an existing partner of M.A.C, with the company also adding new beneficiaries to its international work supporting services to those who are immunocompromised. The Auckland-based group’s national co-ordinator, Jane Bruning, said: “The Viva Glam grant is more significant than ever before as we manoeuvre through lockdowns, health concerns and job insecurity.” By removing restrictions around what the grant needs to be used for, organisations would be better able to keep staff employed and support their communities in unsettled times. The exact amount of the donation to Positive Women is not confirmed yet, but since 2006 the group has received NZ$1.4 million. Next time you’re looking for a lipstick, this is one that goes beyond surface appeal.