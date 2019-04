1/8

These minimalist chess sets aren't in production now, but if you keep an eye on auction catalogues, they pop up occasionally. One sold through Webb's in June last year went for more than $1000. Josef Hartwig Bauhaus chess set for Naef.

Only marginally less famous than the Wassily chair, the cantilevered Brno chair was designed for Mies Van Der Rohe’s home in Brno. Brno chair by Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe and Lilly Reich for Knoll from $900.

For the truly dedicated fan, design appreciation can be instilled from birth with this iconic rocking cradle. Bauhaus cradle by Peter Keler produced by Tecta about $4265 plus shipping.

An evolution of Bauhaus designer Marianne Brandt’s famous tea pot, this set will have even the strictest Modernist longing for a cuppa. Form stainless steel tea set by Tom Dixon POA.

This rug reinterprets a classic Bauhaus primary palette and block patterning. Study For Coloured Grid rug by Martin Poppelwell for Dilana $7795.

If all this stark Modernism is a bit discomfiting, this plant stand is designed to be paired with something soft and botanical. Fold Arch planter box by Made of Tomorrow $599.

Refined to an extreme minimalism, this elegant sofa combines Bauhaus signature tubular forms and simple planes, but branches out with the dusty colour palette. Miller sofa by Simon James POA.