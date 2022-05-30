15 Lush-Plush Blankets To Snuggle Up In

The perfect (softest) layer for chilly days

By Annabel Dickson
Monday May 30, 2022
1/15

Weave Home throw, $299, from Paper Plane.

Tekla cashmere blanket, $1090, from Simon James.

Wallace Cotton lambswool throw $220.

Citta boucle wool throw $239.

Schneid Studio throw, $228, from Ssense.

Father Rabbit throw $279.

Untouched World merino blanket $129.

Fresh Retro Love vintage wool blanket $125.

Opal blanket, $386, from Makers' Mrkt.

Coco Republic faux fur throw $645.

Country Road throw $189.

Missoni throw, $722, from Tessuti.

Ferm Living throw, $360, from Slow Store.

Masterweave mohair throw, $289, from Ballantynes.

Gucci blanket, $2441, from Matchesfashion.


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

How To Perfectly Light Your Home, According To 3 Top Design Experts

Considered lighting can take an interior from blah to breathtaking. Lights, please!

Matthew Williamson's Styling Tips To Transform Your Home Into A Maximalist Oasis

When decorating, fashion designer turned interiors guru Matthew Williamson applies the same logic as he does to dressing: have ...

12 Cool Coats That Aren't Black Or Beige

From soft pastels to brazen brights, joyful outerwear offers a welcome alternative to faithful classics

12 Gorgeous Scarves To Keep You Warm

The ultimate seasonal accessory gets a timely update with these cosy and chic offerings

Editor's pick

This Aotea Great Barrier Island Bach Is Off-Grid At Its Finest

By Johanna Thornton

This getaway abode for an ocean-loving family is a charming nod to a Pacific fale.

PERSONAL SPACES

More At Home

15 Lush-Plush Blankets To Snuggle Up In

Line Up! How To Add Pizzazz To Your Interiors With All-Season Stripes

Lisa Webb: “Houses Don’t Have To Be Large — Just Thoughtful”

Will The Future Be Fun? With These 20 Ideas, It Could Be

Embrace Your Inner Gourmand With 15 Cosy Dining Essentials

Where Will Katie Lockhart Go Next? Everywhere

35 Great Gift Ideas For The Mother Figure In Your Life

An 1887 Wellington Cottage Is Given A Sensitive & Sustainably Minded Update

The Spellbinding Ways To Elevate Your Interior With Books
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter