20 Tableware Pieces For Stylish Holiday Entertaining

Serve up your Christmas meal with these superb support acts

By Annabel Dickson
Sunday Nov. 28, 2021
1/21

Astier de Villatte fruit plate, $175, from Tessuti.

Bordallo cake stand, $165, from Father Rabbit.

Citta carafe, $70.

David Mellor carving set, $295, from Tessuti.

French Country candleholder $75.

Jonathan Adler 24-piece cutlery set, $222, from Amara.

Trade Aid jute table runner $70.

Loewe candle, $740, from Faradays.

Louise Roe Champagne coupe, $120, from Slow Store.

Thekla Design tablecloth $185.

Muskhane felt placemat, $30 each, from Moi on George.

Naaytu candles, $15 each.

Nood cheeseboard with glass dome $129.

Raine & Humble oven mitt, $40, from Shut the Front Door.

Dinosaur Designs resin salad servers $129.

Sage & Clare salad bowl $220.

Stevens napkin ring $15ea.

Wallace Cotton napkins $15ea.

Wilkie Brothers trifle bowl 26cm, $80, from Milly’s Kitchen.

Robert Gordon granite baker, $90, from Paper Plane.

Viva entertaining issue 2020. Photo / Babiche Martens


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

The Best Fine Wines To Pair With Your Christmas Dinner This Festive Season

When it comes to Christmas Day, celebrate with something a little extra

How To Have A Seamless Christmas, According To Aotearoa's Top Chefs

From what to plan ahead to how to be a gracious guest, these expert tips will fill the season with ease

Make This Persian Stuffed Chicken With Cranberry Sauce Part Of Your Christmas Feast

This delicious roast comes stuffed with pistachios, mint and farro

A Sublime Tropical Pavlova Stack That Tastes Like Summer In A Dessert

Whip up this divinely light, layered meringue for Christmas Day and beyond

Editor's pick

Discover A Dart-Shaped Holiday Home That Floats High On A Mangawhai Headland

By Ginny Fisher

This spectacular coastal bach nestles into the contours of a Mangawhai outcrop

PERSONAL SPACES

More At Home

20 Tableware Pieces For Stylish Holiday Entertaining

This Clever Petone Home Is A Marvel In Small-Space Living

What To Know Before You Buy The Third Generation Of Apple AirPods

12 Stylish & Cheerful Additions For Your Kitchen

Makespace Founder Isaac Lindesay On The Alluring Advantages Of A Prefab Home

La Perla, Loewe, Alaia & More: Say Hello To Multi-Brand Luxury Emporium Faradays

Park Yourself Outdoors With These Lovely Picnic Essentials

A Bounty Of Tools, Trousers & Jewels Inspired By Gardens

Spruce Up Your Garden With This Year's Expert-Approved Landscaping Trends
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter