Chic Accessories To Cosy Up Your Bathroom This Winter

When it’s too cold to head outdoors, opt for a warm tub instead, preferably surrounded by this round-up of chic bathroom items

Tuesday July 2, 2019
This little bag of subtly scented Bastide Camargue Bath Salts, $60, makes for a refreshing soak. Let the orange blossom aroma carry you to the Camargue, where the Rhone River meets the sea.

New to Thread Design is the Ume series of bathroom accessories from Zone Denmark. This toothbrush mug, $45, is the perfect introduction.

Douglas and Bec’s circular mirror, $1080, is a masterclass in attention to detail, with an oak frame, leather strap and brass studs.

Create a golden glow with the Voronoi I bulb by Tala, $180, from Bob & Friends.

Reach for this luxurious linen robe made from soft French and Belgian linen, $159, from Citta.

Nix wet towels and clothes from the floor with this laundry basket, $325, from Alex and Corban.

Immerse yourself in waters softened by Ren’s Atlantic Kelp Bath Oil, $62, from Mecca.

Nestle into a bubble bath with Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic The Goldfinch $28, ahead of its movie release later this year.

Add a dose of sunny colour with a soft knitted hand towel, $55 per pair, from Alex and Corban.

This braided jute mat adds texture and tone to a space, $65, from PaperPlaneStore.com.

Lana cotton towels by Morihata have a cashmere feel, from $30, from Simon James Design.

The sun-ripened fig scent of this hand and body wash, $20, from The Aromatherapy Co will have you dreaming of warmer weather.

