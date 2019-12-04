Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Foodie In Your Life

The food-lover in your life will appreciate any one of these gourmand treats

Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019
MAKE A DIFFERENCE:

In emergency situations like droughts, earthquakes or conflicts it’s hard for a family to find enough food to eat each day. Save the Children delivers food supplies for families in emergencies, helping them cope during difficult situations. Just $32 is enough for ingredients for a week of meals for a family in an emergency. Visit Gifts.savethechildren.org.nz

Illustration / Leo Greenfield

Long-handle bamboo tea strainer, from $55, from Jiho Yun.

Waterford crystal champagne glasses, $262, from David Jones.

Too Faced Holiday gingerbread (fragranced) bronzer, $67, Mecca stores.

The Body Shop Juicy Pear body yoghurt $25.

Mr Kitly brass salt & pepper mill, from $135, from Everyday Needs.

Ecology & Co London Dry alcohol-free drink $67.

Plant-based patties, $14, from Amino Mantra.

Tiffany & Co bottle opener $583.

Crisp beer, $5 each, from Garage Project.

Moet & Chandon Imperial limited-edition festive bottle, $70, at select retailers.

The Jellyologist Nan’s Pavlova flavoured jelly mix, $7.50, from selected Countdowns.

Paleo granola, $17, from Cathedral Cove Naturals.

Kiehl’s avocado nourishing hydration face mask, $75, from selected Kiehl’s boutiques, Farmers and Smith & Caughey’s.

Oxfam dinner plate $20.

Loco Love caramel white chocolate block $11.

Maple syrup trio, $26, from Sabato.

Mixology ice moulds, $40 set of three, from Ingenue.


