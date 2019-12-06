Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Design Lover In Your Life

For the chic, sleek aesthete with unparalleled taste

Friday Dec. 6, 2019
1/20

Get inspired with these gift ideas for the seriously stylish.

Illustration / Leo Greenfield

Penny Sage silk organza scrunchie $40.

Guerlain Goldenland palette, $134, from Smith & Caughey’s, David Jones and Ballantynes.

Sophie tortoiseshell-print hair comb, $22, from Sunday Homestore.

Meadowlark fob chain anklet, from $415.

An Organised Life 2020 A3 Flip Calendar $35.

Portraits of Interiors by Axel Vervoordt $111.

PB0110 coin case, $99, from Fabric.

Arne Jacobsen salad servers, $178, from Simon James.

Lumira Arabian Oud room spray, $79, from Superette.

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance lipstick, $68, from Sephora.

Monmouth Glass Studio carafe, $143, from Auckland Art Gallery.

Anna Quan jacket, $700, from The Mercer Store.

Gucci loafers $1025

The Poster Club print, $89, from Paper Plane Store.

Ferm Living brass candle holder, $89, from Slow Store.

Oribe Split End Seal, $65, from Ines Store.

Nordahl Konings wall clock, $295, from Tim Webber.

Bottega Veneta Illusione 50ml eau de toilette (for him), $120, from Smith & Caughey’s and David Jones.

Binu Binu marble jewellery & soap dish, $165, from Fourth St Home.


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

The Most Covetable Beauty Advent Calendars To Buy This Christmas 

The Viva beauty team walks you through which advent calendars are worth investing in during the countdown to Christmas  

The Best Christmas Candles To Add Festive Ambience To Your Home

Treat yourself or your generous host with these festive candles and thoughtful accessories

Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Foodie In Your Life

The food-lover in your life will appreciate any one of these gourmand treats

Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Home & Garden Enthusiast

The home becomes a haven with these special objects for the house proud

Christmas Gift Guide

The Best Christmas Candles To Add Festive Ambience To Your Home

Looking for the perfect Christmas candle? Treat yourself or your generous host with these festive...

The Best Cookbooks To Give Food Lovers

Treat the foodie in your life to these tasty reads that cover good old-fashioned home cooking to ...

Workshop Your Way to an Artisan Christmas

Must Reads

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter