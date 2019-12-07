Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Art & Culture Lover In Your Life

Meaningful gifts for the avid reader, the music lover, the art appreciator and the creative at heart

Saturday Dec. 7, 2019
1/18

MAKE A DIFFERENCE:

Support local artists who have lost the use of their hands through accident, birth defect or illness with a card from Mouth & Foot Painting Artists. Founded in 1956 and operating in New Zealand since 1961, the organisation reproduces its artists’ work mainly in the form of cards, calendars and books. Visit Mfpa.co.nz

Hermes food platter $623.

Mr and Mrs Ward candlestick holders, from $360 each.

Louis Theroux Without Limits, from $99.

Creative Cat colouring book, $25, from The Good Pet Home.

Girl, Woman, Other, by Bernadine Evaristo, $40, from Unity Books.

Mbeat retro turntable, $184, from The Market.

Laneway festival ticket $185.

Octaveo Janus coasters, $38, from Jardan.

Dryburgh Pottery landscape vase, $194, from Makers Mrkt.

Kule T-shirt, $198, from Workshop.

Mars sunglasses $250.

Frida socks, $20, from Made in Mexico.

Ellis Brooklyn Library fragrance mini fragrance discovery set, $46, from Mecca.

Areaware dusen dusen pattern puzzle, $50, from Father Rabbit.

Slow Lane hairclip, $16, from Good as Gold.

Mixed Feelings, by Naomi Shimada and Sarah Raphael, $30, from Book Depository.

Theatre des Ciseaux print, $65, from Auckland Art Gallery.


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

The Most Covetable Beauty Advent Calendars To Buy This Christmas 

The Viva beauty team walks you through which advent calendars are worth investing in during the countdown to Christmas  

Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Design Lover In Your Life

For the chic, sleek aesthete with unparalleled taste

Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Foodie In Your Life

The food-lover in your life will appreciate any one of these gourmand treats

Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Home & Garden Enthusiast

The home becomes a haven with these special objects for the house proud

Christmas Gift Guide

The Best Christmas Candles To Add Festive Ambience To Your Home

Looking for the perfect Christmas candle? Treat yourself or your generous host with these festive...

The Best Cookbooks To Give Food Lovers

Treat the foodie in your life to these tasty reads that cover good old-fashioned home cooking to ...

Workshop Your Way to an Artisan Christmas

Must Reads

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter