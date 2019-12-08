Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Health-Conscious Beauty Buff In Your Life

Give the gift of therapeutic me-time and encourage beauty from the inside out

Sunday Dec. 8, 2019
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: This Christmas give the gift of time to those in need. Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand helps children who might wake up alone in hospital on Christmas morning, by offering somewhere to stay near the hospital for their families. Just $20 can delight a child with a present to open on Christmas morning, while $35 buys a family a Christmas meal and $140 covers the cost of the family’s stay in one of the charity’s warm, safe houses. Visit Rmhc.org.nz to donate

Aquis Essentials Rapid Dry Lisse hair turban, $58.20, from Beauty Expert.

The Italian Slipper Co slippers, $298, from Tessuti.

Citta robe $159.

Dose & Co. Beauty Blends $85.

Beauty Dust boar bristle oval brush, $59, from Superette.

Storm & India Beauty Tea, $45, from Max.

Salt by Hendrix Jade face roller, $49, from Superette.

Clear Mood hand-blown glass incense holder, $65, from Jiho Yun.

Yoga: A Manual for Life by Naomi Annand, published by Bloomsbury, $40, from University Bookshop.

No Ordinary men’s silk pyjama set $339.

We-ar yoga leggings $118.

Dr Rogers Restore healing balm, $60, from Ines Store.

Nu Face Trinity Shimmer All Night Device, $559, from Mecca stores.

Moon Lists, by Leigh Patterson, $30, from Penny Sage.

Natural Earth Paint eco makeup brushes, $9, from Eco Warehouse.

Kate Sylvester soap $19.


