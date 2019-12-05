Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Home & Garden Enthusiast In Your Life

The home becomes a haven with these special objects for the house proud

Thursday Dec. 5, 2019
MAKE A DIFFERENCE:

Make our collective home an even nicer place with a gift certificate from Trees That Count. Starting at $10, the certificate pays for a native tree (or multiple) to be planted in communities around New Zealand, with a goal plant 200 million new native trees by 2026. Visit Treesthatcount.co.nz

Illustration / Leo Greenfield

Baina organic cotton hand towel $40.

Scullys Gardeners Lavender handcream, $23, from Life Pharmacies or Scullysnz.com.

David Shrigley tea towel, $49, from Auckland Art Gallery.

George & Edi Tealights $25.

Byredo Cotton Poplin Room Spray, $167, from Mecca stores.

Handcrafted wooden cheese knife/spatula set, $38, from Auckland Art Gallery.

Kowtow organic cotton pyjama shorts $79.

Allbirds socks $28.

Guppyfriend micro-plastics filtering washing bag, $49, from Ruby.

Haws watering can, $89, from Ruby.

Jo Malone diffuser $160.

Suzanne Turley: Private Gardens of Aotearoa edited by Thomas Cannings published by Thames & Hudson $90.

Ecoya Citronella & Lemongrass outdoor candle $53.

Bowl&Bone Republic dog toy, $25, from The Good Pet Home.

Louis Vuitton piggy bank $1650.

Roam and Loom plant stand $55.

Karen Walker x SPCA mug $30.


